Suspicious drunk driver crashes into North Richland Hills property – Up News Facts Dallas / Fort Well worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A household from North Richland Hills was shaken up early Tuesday when a suspicious drunk driver crashed into his garage.

It took place on Sandhurst Lane all over two: 30 a.m.

No one in the vehicle or inside of the home was injured.

The family termed it an exceptionally close get in touch with.

"I could have hit my room or my brother's area," claimed a resident named Brandon. "Our two beds are on this wall, so I will not know what could have occurred. We could have been simply injured."

The driver was arrested and billed with driving though intoxicated.

The suspect has not yet noticed a choose, so his name and reserve photograph are not however readily available to the law enforcement office.