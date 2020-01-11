Sussex Inc. can work as a royal spin-off

Loading...

NEW YORK – The announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – that they are no longer “senior” members of the British royal family should not surprise royal observers who have seen the couple fight in the spotlight of the past year.

Insiders sometimes call the Royals “the company,” and perhaps this analogy is useful to understand their desire to live a more entrepreneurial life.

The move is in line with a long-term strategic plan attributed to Prince Charles, who has indicated that he advocates a slimmed-down monarchy in which fewer people have to act as executives. He wants the focus to be mainly on the monarch and the successors. In this case, this is the queen herself, his son Prince William and William’s eldest child, Prince George. It’s not the Sussexes, as much as the media love to report on them.

This means that not only will some liabilities be shed – think of Prince Andrew associated with Jeffrey Epstein – but also some potential assets like the Sussexes will be split up into independent entities if they don’t match the strategic vision.

Think about it. To be successful, an organization needs to focus. The essence of the competitive strategy is not only to decide what you will do, but also what you will not do. The royal family may not choose their relatives more than you or I, but they can decide who lives on public funds, who is considered a “senior” and who is not.

There is no doubt that they prefer to focus on the royals polishing the family brand. In recent years, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – have taken on more and more public engagements, of which the Crown desires more: carefully staged strip cuts, sidewalk meet-and-greets, charity work. They share adorable photos of their adorable children. They survived unsubstantiated rumors of their marriage and an argument with friends with barely a glance back.

In contrast, the Sussex people have managed to lose sight of the defeat several times in recent years. You have repeatedly failed to coordinate important announcements with the palace.

Last fall, they torpedoed the good public relations they deserved on a tour of South Africa by initiating a rash lawsuit against the press when the visit ended. They also fiddled with the public aspect of Baby Archie’s birth – which is usually pretty crazy crazy royal news – by promising to share some details with the public, but then keeping most of those details top secret. And honestly or not, they found people hypocritical by praising their personal efforts to curb climate change while, like most rich people, led a fairly carbon-intensive lifestyle. When her prominent friends hurried to defend her, it only made the public angrier.

While this may seem like thunderstorms in so many gilded teapots and some of the criticisms may seem unfair, do we prefer elites who don’t care about the climate at all? – Overall, they run the risk of undermining the company’s “customer base”. In other words, any dust cloud can make British taxpayers ask, “Hey, do we really have to keep supporting these” Toffs “?” ? “

Surveys show that around a quarter of the younger British want to abolish the monarchy, and that with an enormously popular queen who is close to her 68th monarch year. After so many own goals, it is not surprising that management wants to “make some changes” after the company’s old euphemism, or that the Sussexes themselves want some kind of career change.

They clearly struggle to reconcile the public and private aspects of royal life and, frankly, seem to be quite miserable doing the job they have tried since their wedding. Harry and Meghan have issues that are very important to them and that they want to have a public voice. Her job in the family business was to keep calm and smile. Seen in this way, they haven’t really achieved their performance goals – and they probably don’t find the work so fulfilling.

Maybe this is a spin-off that works for everyone involved.

Sarah Green Carmichael is an editor at Bloomberg Opinion.

