Sustainable Efforts in the Automotive World: Going to 2020

In a fight for sustainability, governments are encouraging policies aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Higher taxes on vehicles that do not meet the expected standards are pushing automakers worldwide to shift their goals towards sustainability. 2019 was the starting point for many such initiatives.

Proper changes to laws and regulations have led to increased support for electric vehicles and environmentally friendly car manufacturing processes. This has largely driven profitable car sales at the end of the year in Europe. Although European sales had a tough start to the year, their total sales were 1.2% higher in 2019 than in 2018. Interestingly, by the end of 2019, the two largest car markets, China and the US, car sales – their trade negotiations are likely to blame.

Regardless of the market, customers are attracted to electric vehicles, thus increasing demand. In the first six months of 2019, worldwide sales of electric vehicles increased by 46% over the previous year. As the Edison Electric Institute recently revealed, more than 87,000 electric cars were sold in the US alone in the third quarter of the year. The study also said that sales of new electric vehicles increased in contrast to the general car market, which dropped to one percent.

Factors affecting the EV market

Although consumers are aware of the benefits of electric vehicles, the industry is still struggling in many ways. Due to the limited availability of models, higher prices of new electric cars and inadequate charging facilities, adoption is not accelerating so fast.

Image source: 2019 in the automotive industry

However, the average cost of new combustion cars is, in fact, equivalent to average EV prices. In the US, for example, the average EV price is about $ 35,000, while the average cost based on all vehicles was $ 36,718 last year. In Europe, the EV is valued at $ 34,000, while in China it is estimated at $ 27,000.

As Deloitte said in the Global Car Consumer Survey last year, it showed that consumer interests in hybrid electric and battery-powered vehicles were growing while fewer drivers wanted to rely on traditional internal combustion vehicles. The study also highlighted a clearly positive correlation between the number of potential EV buyers and the forecast for rising gas prices.

The most promising steps taken in 2019

In 2019, lower emissions as well as lower operating costs were the two main reasons why customers were interested in hybrid and electric vehicles. Factors related to social status, in turn, were not taken into account so much. The willingness to make efforts for sustainability seems to be the key factor. Besides, the various social, monetary and ecological benefits of acquiring an EV are the promotional elements around the world.

Developing an EV landscape requires greater availability of public charging stations. In Europe, the highest number can be found in France and Germany, each offering more than 20,000 operating billing points, followed by Sweden and Spain. Compared to the US, where only 68,800 public billing units were available in May 2019, the EV infrastructure is impressive. However, the eastern part of the continent needs improvements in the distribution of electric car charging stations.

The automobile industry is trying to reduce its carbon footprint in several ways. In addition to electric vehicles, manufacturers began to effectively manage greenhouse gas emissions. Ford has begun working to improve the efficiency of its internal-combustion engine cars, making vehicles lighter with lighter materials such as aluminum and graphene. Emphasis is also placed on the selection of more sustainable materials for manufacturing processes, especially algae, agave fibers, dandelion roots and bamboo. Finally, car manufacturers began optimizing their supply chains by updating stocks by modifying refill methods, improving good communication, increasing transparency with suppliers, and minimizing waste dumped in sanitation facilities.

It is now essential for all major car market players to make full use of their potential to minimize the negative impacts of their production, distribution and utilization processes while increasing their recycling potential. Many efforts towards sustainability in the automotive sector began in 2019, but this is only the beginning, with many pressures and expectations still to be met in 2020.

The article Sustainable Efforts in the Automotive World: Going 2020 by Giles Elio first appeared on Innovation & Tech Today.