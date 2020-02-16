[sutton-dad-accused-of-‘patting’-male-egypt-airport-protection-guard-returns-residence]

We will use your email address only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Discoverfor aspects of your information protection legal rights Invalid Email

A father-of-four from Sutton who was detained in Egypt accused of “patting” a male airport safety guard on the back states he is “incredibly exhausted” but delighted to be dwelling.

Tony Camoccio, 51, arrived again on British soil on Sunday afternoon (February 16) and was fulfilled by a crowd of family and close friends prepared to rejoice his return.

Supporters of the London businessman had feared he would be falsely accused of sexual assault after the alleged incident at Hurghada Global Airport on February 8.

Mr Camoccio flew again on Sunday with his Easyjet flight touching down at a wet and windy London Gatwick about 1pm.

He strolled by arrivals at the North Terminal wanting relieved and was greeted with hugs from his loved ones.

Talking to the PA news company as he was hugged and congratulated by half a dozen properly-wishers, Mr Camoccio stated: “I am drained, pretty fatigued.

“We just want to get home. I just want to thank most people but I have received to get back.

“I have acquired a seriously sore throat.

“But I just want to say thank you to everybody. All of my relatives are below.”

Mr Camoccio, who has frequented Egypt a number of times, was at the conclude of a getaway with his wife and a large group of mates when the incident is alleged to have transpired at an airport checkpoint.

Later on, Mr Camoccio was hugged by his sons in the doorway of his detached house in Sutton as he arrived home.

Speaking outside the house, he informed the PA news company: “I am genuinely delighted to be back. I now just want to get in and see my family members.

“It’s excellent to see my relatives once again.”

Far more than 5,000 individuals had signed an online petition by Saturday contacting for him to be launched.

Campaign team Detained in Dubai said on Saturday that Mr Camoccio experienced been released from Egyptian custody immediately after paying about £1,000 in bail and other related costs.

Speaking for the household just after his return, Mr Camoccio’s sister Liz Doody stated: “We are really relieved that we obtained him property.

“We recognize the support from the community and yourselves (the media) and the on-line aid was terrific.

“It seriously collected momentum. And thanks really much for every thing.”

Detained in Dubai’s main govt Radha Stirling said: “The scenario has been dismissed for lack of evidence, and Tony will be traveling household to the United kingdom on the following out there flight from Cairo.

“Though the charges were evidently without having merit, we have to emphasise that had British authorities and the intercontinental push not paid out consideration to this scenario, there is no cause to believe that that Tony would be a absolutely free gentleman now.”