BURLINGAME (Up News Data SF) – A driver allegedly drove his SUV to a sidewalk and intentionally strike four young adults, according to police.

It transpired at somewhere around 5: 21 p.m. in the location of ​​Howard Avenue and Carendon Street.

The driver fled the scene and was then arrested in the vicinity of the 800 block of Burlingame Avenue. The law enforcement recognized him as Omeed Adibi of San Mateo, 18.

Two of the victims suffered serious injuries and had been taken to Stanford Healthcare facility. The other two were dealt with for moderate accidents at the San Francisco Common Clinic.

Adibi was arrested for a felony of abuse and tried murder. The law enforcement inquire any individual with data to call the Investigations Division of the Burlingame Law enforcement Section at 650 777-4100.