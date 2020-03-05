suv-nearly-falls-into-lake-michigan-after-crash-on-lake-shore-drive-in-gold-coast

An SUV flipped over a concrete median and nearly fell into Lake Michigan Wednesday in the Gold Coast.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer was northbound about 10: 35 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive when the crash occurred, Chicago police said. The Chevy tried to change lanes but swerved out of control after seeing a car in the lane they were trying to merge into.

The Chevy hit the median and then a light pole before flipping over and tumbling down the walkway towards Lake Michigan, police said. It ended up at the very edge of the lake, with its back wheels in the water.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with cuts to his body, police said. He was in fair condition.

Citations are pending, police said.