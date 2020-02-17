[Suzette Martinez Standring: Enjoy your pet, appreciate your lifesaver]

Countrywide Really like your Pet Working day is Feb. 20. When I listen to the rant-loaded bullying of our public discourse, it’s a marvel my puppy Ginger does not but use a dazzling crimson vest emblazoned “THERAPY Doggy.” Throughout the vicious storms of division, where’s MY thunder coat? Ginger is my teacup in the tempest.That dog makes me snicker inspite of my currently being weary and discouraged. Scampering whole tilt into the space to greet me, she virtually slams into a desk leg as she rounds the bend. Or […]