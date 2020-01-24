Suzuki and Jeep find that they have violated EU emissions regulations

AMSTERDAM – The Vitara diesel models from Suzuki and Jeep Grand Cherokee from Fiat Chrysler both violate the emission regulations and have to be set, or a sales ban must be imposed for all of Europe, the Dutch road authority RDW decided on Thursday.

As the reference regulator for the European Union, the RDW said it had found that both the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Vitara had used “prohibited emission strategies” that resulted in them emitting more harmful nitrogen oxides on the road than under test conditions.

The agency said that Jeep had developed a software update and instructed the company to recall the model across Europe to introduce it.

Suzuki has not yet found a credible solution for the Vitara.

“Suzuki must take appropriate improvement measures, otherwise the RDW will start revoking the European type approval,” says a statement. In addition, as a precaution, the RDW had started to revoke the approval for the Jeep Grand Cherokee. “

Regulators around the world have been testing diesel models since Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that it used illegal software to defraud U.S. emissions tests.

The Dutch State Secretary for Infrastructure Stientje van Veldhoven said in a letter to Parliament that she would inform the public prosecutor about the results of the RDW.

Fiat Chrysler and Suzuki could not be reached immediately for comment.