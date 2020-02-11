Svalbard – album review Niklas Paschburg: Svalbard

Nicklas Paschburg: Svalbard

28/02/2020

The second album by Niklas Paschburg is a suggestive, subtle journey through a frozen landscape. The combination of piano, orchestra and electronics makes a bold contribution to contemporary classical music.

It is gray and wet. Fog, clouds and roads come together. I visit a loved one and listen to this album for the second and third time. It’s perfect for where I am.

Svalbard is Niklaus Paschburg’s second album after the highly acclaimed Oceanic of 2018. His debut album was widely praised and Paschburg was rightly placed alongside Nils Frahm, Olafur Arnalds and Max Richter in the neoclassical / post-classic “mainstream”. There is no doubt that his music has echoes and influences from those artists, but in Svalbard he takes that familiar palette and makes brush strokes entirely his own.

Paschburg says the album “was made in one of the northernmost inhabited areas in the world.” The temperature rarely rises around minus 20 degrees Celsius and there is hardly any daylight. The result has a powerful sense of place, usually captured by gently repeating melodic and harmonic figures that evolve gradually and almost imperceptibly in the course of each piece, as if it reflects the enormous, icy shifts of the Arctic. Sonically the album is subtle and fragile – muted piano in the heart, surrounded by strings, synths, electronic and analogue percussion. A piano accordion and woodwinds provide emotional clues, almost like voices.

There are pieces here that are more recognizable post-classical but far from distracted. Like and the teasing waltz, Duvet are both built on delicate piano chord strings that unfold like leaves like strings, basses and percussion that weave in and out. There are echoes from Hauschka here as well as Richter.

Season Shift starts in the same way, but uses bass, strum and drums to take on a more urgent expression. Like many of the pieces, it has a song-like structure, and a build-up of tension and final release that is much more typical of electronic music than the neoclassical. Bathing in Blue places a rising melody above an optimistic piano and even four on the floor. It almost calls for singing and I would really like to hear what Paschburg can do with a singer.

Other tracks further test formal boundaries and have a hypnotic effect. Little Orc is more playful than most music here and combines skippy arpeggios and breathable texture with the piano accordion to create an ambient and pastoral ballad. Arctic Teal is led by an excellent piano that gradually withdraws as strings take over the sound with a painful melody. Only Erland Cooper has come close to this kind of soundscape.

And finally, the elongated, thumping chords of Winter Born are interrupted by an unexpected clave like a stone shaving on a frozen lake. A worthy work close to a complex and compelling work.

It is still dark and gray on this road. But I’m somewhere else.

Niklas Paschburg can be found via his website Facebook and Twitter

All words by Mark Allin. For more of Mark’s writing visit the author’s archive

Mark can be found on Twitter @allinsnap

