[svechnikov,-niederreiter-assist-hurricanes-beat-predators-four-1]

Andrei Svechnikov and Nino Niederreiter just about every scored in the 2nd period, and the Carolina Hurricanes conquer the Nashville Predators 4-1 Tuesday evening.

Jordan Staal scored a purpose in the to start with, and Sebastian Aho added a target in the 3rd and Justin Faulk experienced two helps as Carolina gained its fourth straight in Nashville. The Hurricanes moved into the 2nd wild card in the Eastern Convention, tying Columbus with 72 factors with two games in hand.

Goalie Petr Mrazek designed 28 will save and enhanced to 9-1- against the Predators.

Ryan Johansen scored a goal for the Predators, who snapped a a few-recreation winning streak. Nashville has not received 4 straight because Oct.

The Hurricanes brought their mothers with them for this swift road trip, and they attacked from the start out — outshooting Nashville six-1 with Staal’s eighth of the season on their sixth shot. He scored on a wrister after a trio of saves by goalie Juuse Saros three: 23 into the game.

Nashville went for four on the energy enjoy. Mrazek made a pad help save on Filip Forsberg’s breakaway attempt in the initial immediately after a turnover kicked by Carolina defenseman Joel Edmundson at the blue line, and Forsberg’s backhander went over the crossbar in the second on one more breakaway possibility.

The Predators tied it 48 seconds into the 2nd when Johansen backhanded the puck into the open up web with Mrazek screened by Viktor Arvidsson in the crease. Carolina missing its obstacle of goalie interference. But Kyle Turris went to the box for slashing Erik Haula, and Svechnikov scored five seconds into the gentleman advantage irrespective of the Hurricanes getting rid of the faceoff with a wrister from the right circle at three: 45.

Niederreiter made it 3-1 at 8: 02, beating Saros with a backhander for his ninth of the season. Saros experienced gained 5 of his previous six begins with a .935 help save share in that span.

Aho padded the lead 4: 33 of the third with his 34th.

The only situation for the Hurricanes arrived with 5: 53 remaining when defenseman Haydn Fleury spun all over and went down awkwardly in close proximity to the boards. He skated off favoring his proper leg.