[Swae Lee reveals that he is coming up with men’s heels!]

Rae Sremmurd vocalist Swae Lee has under no circumstances been conventional when it arrives to manner, and is now occupied developing a line of heeled boots for males.

“Quite a few [rappers] are fucking terrified of working with sh t. They want to imagine about the previous techniques and place a limit on that shit,” he said by natural means. “I’m not fearful of getting diverse,” he explained, according to Footwear News.

His to start with present will be a collaboration of Giuseppe Zanotti, and the publication described the footwear as “bubblegum pink heeled ankle boots.”

“Even when we grew up, we utilized to rap about Giuseppes. Absolutely everyone in the community beloved them,” he advised FN. “We could not afford it, so you have been a actual high-conclude man if you made use of Giuseppes. You have been likely to make a large amount of sound and get consideration if you utilized them.”

And the singer feels that his new collaboration is much more than a new pair of heels … it will modify life.

“He was accomplishing some thing to go more than someone’s human body, to comprehensive his outfit. The shoe completes a appear,” he explained. “It is up to me to do the most essential element of the outfit, so it was quite various. Now I am encouraging individuals with their very well-becoming. This is their image. That is critical.”