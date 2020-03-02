[swae-lee-+-slim-jxmmi-update-everyone-on-rae-sremmurd’s-long-term]

As seen on SOHH.com – abide by @sohh @sohhdotcom
Rap duo Swae Lee and Slender Jxmmi want lovers to loosen up. The hip-hop pair have appear forward to allow supporters Rae Sremmurd‘s long term is in excellent hands.
This weekend, Swae went to Twitter to simmer things down. The hip-hop superstar alerted his followers the group is even now intact.
“I’m excellent, Slender Jxmmi great. We two unique persons a lot more solo tunes on the way and SremmLife on the way. We two unique kinds of artists and that’s absent be respected.”
In addition to Swae tweet, Jxmmi designed a scarce social media visual appearance. The fellow Southern entertainer co-signed Lee’s publicized remark about Rae Sremmurd’s long term.
“No Cap! Y’all arrive view me on Twitch.”
Heading into the weekend Swae arrived by means of for his diehard followers. The hip-hop crooner premiered his “Someone Said” one to the masses.
Before in the week, Lee teased enthusiasts with a preview of his new “Someone Said” banger. Swae shared a clip of himself turning up to the new audio in a auto.