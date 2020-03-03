[swae-lee-turns-into-everyone’s-fave-television-set-figures-in-new-somebody-mentioned-video]

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee is obtaining his tan on. The hip-hop star has appear by way of this 7 days with his new “Someone Said” new music online video premiere.

Major Details

On Tuesday, the common crooner shared his most up-to-date single’s online video to the masses. In the visual, Swae Lee dons several outfits as distinctive Tv set people.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hQ70ID_vxEY?feature=oembed" title="Swae Lee - Someone Said (Official Music Video)" width="1200"></noscript>

High-Critical Facts

A short while ago, Swae went to Twitter to shut down team rumors. Lee informed followers he and fellow member Trim Jxmmi did not split up.

“I’m great, Trim Jxmmi great. We two distinct folks more solo tunes on the way and SremmLife on the way. We two distinctive types of artists and that is absent be respected.”

I’m very good , Slender Jimmy great 👌🏽 we two diverse people More SOLO tracks on the way and SremmLife 4 on the way we two diverse kinds of artists and that is absent be revered 🗣 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) March one, 2020

Wait, There is A lot more

This week, Jxmmi created a unusual social media visual appearance. The fellow Southern entertainer co-signed Lee’s Sremmurd assertion.

“No Cap! Y’all occur observe me on Twitch.”

Before You Go

Heading into last weekend, Swae came by means of for his diehard lovers. The hip-hop crooner premiered his “Someone Said” one to the masses.