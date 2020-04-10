Swallowing quality? A dead body? Steal? Jeff Lowe spilled everything about the tiger king Joe Exotic!

Jeff Lowe The whole tea is spilled Joe Chamin!

If you’ve turned on Tiger King: Murder, Mahem, Madness Netflix (otherwise, what are you doing), Joseph Maldonado-IntroductionZoo in Winnipeg, Oklahoma. Now that Joe is behind bars and everyone is investing so much in what’s going on, Jeff had nothing to tell but all the juicy secrets we didn’t know.

It all started in 2015 when Joe was a husband Travis Maldonado Jeff was interested in buying the Callahan Zoo in Colorado, according to the Daily Mail.

“Joe wanted to tell Colorado his professional opinion. He thought it was a gift from the zoo, so he told us what would change to make the zoo compliant with the USDA.”

Because of his HIV diagnosis, Mr. Exotic said he needed someone Wynnewood’s Exotic Zoo At the time, he was told he had only two years left to live.

Her face was swollen and her lips were purple. Joe told me at the time that he was infected with HIV. Joe told us that he had $ 5 million in insurance and that he had to give us a 50 percent benefit, so Travis would have the money to take care of the animals when he got the remaining 50 percent. “

But he was not actually HIV-positive. Lowe explained to Joe that Joe had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called CVID, which is not as sexually transmitted as HIV.

“He used to use that meat by hand during this difficult time. And when he got out of line, he said, ‘I have cancer, I know, I have an independent immune system, but I can’t afford the bills.’

Although Joe could not pay, he apparently used the money from his parents and business to give money to the male sex workers he met. Craigslist, According to Jeff. He added that after chasing Joe out several times, he would find young people wandering around the property. A man said to him:

“I won’t leave until I get my money,” he said. Joe promised to give me $ 400. ”

Copies of the emails included in Lowe’s article show that Maldonado-Passage promised them to come to the zoo and have sex with him.

“We found a list of all these accounts and passwords. I went into several of his email accounts and found out that he was looking to get a big black c ** k from Oklahoma City every Tuesday night. He told them, ‘I’ll give you $ 400.’ I’ll pay you $ 300. Come now.

Wow. He continued:

“Joe forged the zoo money for all the men to have sex with him. He only made $ 150.00 a week. He used the zoo as his private piggy bank. Until I was taken down the stairs (it’s the whips, the chains, the handcuffs). was like packaging.)

Apparently, he found a multi-thumb disk with a photo of Mr. Lou Joe and then her husband John Finlay Wearing underwear, hanging from a sex swing, having sex with others.

“We also found pictures of stuffed animals to use the hole as your personal sex toy“

There were rumors that Joe and John had a good relationship. Lowe said that in the past, a zoo guard told him that Joe used to bring some animals home before he returned 30-40 minutes later.

“There’s going to be a terrible thing coming out of that house.”

The most shocking piece of information Locke shared could have been a body buried on Oklahoma property.

“After Joe’s arrest, four people who didn’t know each other told me there might be a dead body on my property.”

It seems to be an employee telling a story about one night when two protesters tried to climb the fence. They were shot by a second officer.

“It was about 3:00 when they finished work and Joe told them what had happened. Joe instructed them to put the body in the wheelbarrow of a large building, each weighing 200 pounds.

Jeff added:

“Then he thought Joe was working with dead protesters to burn gasoline and burn their bodies.” PETA They were German citizens.

Lowe said he had notified authorities and was investigating.

“They went out and brought a bone specialist from a certain place to do some research,” he said TTG outside Quantico. They walked around and dug in certain places. The problem was where Joe had been throwing animal bones for years. Hundreds of bones have already been buried from cats. “

The document states that Joe killed several tigers. Eric Covey, Jeff, a former zoo worker, said he shot each of the five animals in the head.

“Eric didn’t know what to do when he sent Joe to be executed. After Joe shot them, he fell a lot. To get on a plane to make money, he had to get rid of some of his tigers.”

And it seems that he deliberately left out a few other things:

“Netflix wanted you to believe that you stole the zoo from Joe. Joe wanted to believe that too. But he asked me to buy it. He wanted to snatch my donkey because I had a problem.”

We will hear more about this during the special meeting soon! If not, one of Joe’s close associates is likely to close soon.

(Photo courtesy of Netflix.)