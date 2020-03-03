Swans announce U.K. and world tour dates

UK TOUR ANNOUNCED FOR SUMMER 2020 Buy the acclaimed new Swans album Click here

SPRING EUROPEAN TOUR INC THREE SOLD OUT SHOWS AT EARTH – 25-27 MAY

THE BAND’S FIFTEENTH STUDIO ALBUM IS OUT NOW ON MUTE / YOUNG GOD RECORDS (N AMERICA)

“… simmering and meditative rather than pulverising and explosive” – MOJO 4*

“…legendary art-noise eviscerators return in another new guise” – Metal Hammer 4*

“The new record is sweeter, too, shifting its focus from raging catharsis to eye-widening beauty.” – Pitchfork

“… slowly unfurls in a series of hypnotic songs that coil themselves around your brain, letting repetition and mood do the work.” – MusicOMH 4*

“… maintaining a power they never lost … a seismic force in experimental rock” – Best Fit

SWANS have announced a European Summer Tour, performing a series of festivals and dates throughout August before returning to the UK for a tour that will include Brighton, Bristol, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Manchester and Liverpool. The band will perform at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on 28 August, a return to the city after three sold out shows at EartH from 25-27 May – full dates below.

SWANS live will be: Michael Gira (acoustic and electric guitar and voice); Kristof Hahn (lap steel guitar, electric guitar, loops); Phil Puleo (drums, percussion, gizmos); Dana Schechter (bass guitar, lap steel guitar, keys); Christopher Pravdica (bass guitar, loops, keys); Ben Frost (synthesizer, Mellotron, electric guitar).

SWANS EUROPEAN TOUR – SPRING

25 April – Nürnberg DE, Z-Bau – SOLD OUT

26 April – Krems an der Donau AT, Donau Festival at Stadtsaal Krems

28 April – Berlin DE, Festsaal Kreuzberg – SOLD OUT

29 April – Prague CZ, Divaldo ARCHA Theatre

30 April – Warsaw PL, Progresia

3 May – Stockholm SE, Nalen

4 May – Copenhagen DK, Vega Main Hall

5 May – Hamburg DE, Übel & Gefährlich

8 May – Barcelona ES, Razzmatazz

9 May – Madrid ES, KristonFest at Sala la Riviera

10 May – Porto PT, Hard Club

13 May – Zürich CH, Rote Fabrik

14 May – Milan IT, Santeria Social Club

15 May – Belfort FR, La Poudriere

18 May – Wiesbaden DE, Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

19 May – Paris FR, Le Trabendo

20 May – Amsterdam NL, Paradiso Music Hall

22 May – Brussels BE, AB

23 May – Cologne DE, Gebäude 9 – SOLD OUT

25 May – London UK, EartH – SOLD OUT

26 May – London UK, EartH – SOLD OUT

27 May – London UK, EartH – SOLD OUT

SWANS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

5 June – Dallas TX, Granada Theater

6 June – Austin TX, Empire Garage

9 June – Los Angeles CA, Regent Theatre

10 June – San Francisco CA, The Fillmore

12 June – Portland OR, Revolution Hall

13 June – Seattle WA, The Neptune

16 June – Minneapolis MN, Varsity Theater

17 June – Chicago IL, Thalia Hall

19 June – Detroit MI, El Club

20 June – Toronto ON, Lee’s Palace

21 June – Montreal QC, Theatre National

24 June – Allston MA, Brighton Music Hall

25 June – Philadelphia PA, Underground Arts

26 June – Brooklyn NY, Warsaw

27 June – Brooklyn NY, Warsaw

with very special guest Anna von Hausswolff

SWANS EUROPEAN TOUR – SUMMER

2 Aug – Trondheim NO, Olavesfestival, Nidaros Cathedral Stage

5 Aug – Oslo NO, Parkteatret

6 Aug – Malmo SE, Plan B

7 Aug – Arhus DK, Voxhalle

8 Aug – Rees Haldern DE, Haldern Festival

12 Aug – Berlin DE, Festsaal Kreuzberg

13 Aug – Tilburg NL, 013

16 Aug – Budapest HU, A38 Ship

17 Aug – Dresden DE, Beatpol

19 Aug – Saint Malo FR, Route de Rock Festival, La Nouvelle Vogue

21 Aug – Brighton UK, Chalk

22 Aug – Bristol UK, ArcTanGent Festival

24 Aug – Newcastle UK, Boiler Room

25 Aug – Edinburgh UK, Summerhall Series

28 Aug – London UK, Islington Assembly Hall

29 Aug – Manchester UK, Stoller Hall

31 Aug – Liverpool UK, Invisible Wand Factory

1 Sep – Nottingham UK, Albert Hall

3 Sep – St Petersburg RU, Aurora

5 Sep – Moscow RU, Theatre

Tickets and further information at https://younggodrecords. com/pages/tour-dates

The new album, leaving meaning., was written and produced by Michael Gira and features contributions from recent and former Swans, members of Angels of Light, as well as Guest Artists Anna and Maria von Hausswolff, Ben Frost, The Necks, Baby Dee, and a Hawk and a Hacksaw.

Michael Gira explains, “leaving meaning. is the first Swans album to be released since I dissolved the lineup of musicians that constituted Swans from 2010 – 2017. Swans is now comprised of a revolving cast of musicians, selected for both their musical and personal character, chosen according to what I intuit best suits the atmosphere in which I’d like to see the songs I’ve written presented. In collaboration with me, the musicians, through their personality, skill and taste, contribute greatly to the arrangement of the material. They’re all people whose work I admire and whose company I personally enjoy.”

