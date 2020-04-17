Swap losers for winners: Cramer’s ‘Mad Money’ summary (Thursday 4/16/20)

It’s time to focus on the winners and forget about the losers, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Thursday. With some stocks that are not investable, Cramer said it’s more important than ever to sell the losers in your portfolio and stick to the stocks that are winning.

What do losers look like? Cramer said it is not difficult to find them. This week we learned that Well Fargo (WFC) – Get Report has 180,000 employees working from home. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – Get Report also has 180,000 home workers. Bank of America (BAC) – Get Report adds another 150,000, while Goldman Sachs (GS) – Get Report has informed us that 98% of their employees are also at home.

With so many people working from home and a good percentage of them will probably stay there, Cramer said it is clear that we will all be driving less. That means fewer machines. Of the car makers, Cramer only recommended Tesla (TSLA) – Get report. Fewer cars mean less oil, which makes all oil stocks uninvestable. Working from home also means less business travel – think of airlines, hotels and convention centers. Finally, Cramer said that we will also need fewer offices, which means that office REITs are also not investable.

Cramer advised to sell all these stocks in any strength and stick to what works – mainly technology and healthcare, the two sectors that will get us out of this pandemic.

About the banks

Can we have a solid stock market without the participation of bank stocks? This was the question Cramer asked his viewers. While banks have posted extraordinary gains in the last quarter, there are still dark clouds lurking in the financial sector.

Cramer explained that if our economy reopens quickly, probably everything will be fine in the major banks and people will continue to pay off their loans. But if the quarantines last for months, the banks could be in trouble as people stop paying. We are much more sympathetic to borrowers at this time than to banks, Cramer said, and while many banks have voluntarily suspended their repurchases, they may soon be asked to suspend their dividends and cover potential losses.

Cramer liked Morgan Stanley’s perspective (MISS) – Get a report, which doesn’t have many loans on their books. Wells Fargo, on the other hand, has many loans and exposure to the oil and gas industry. As with all other banks, they have made big gains, but it may not matter.

Cramer advised to own shares in companies that may increase their dividend, not to hold shares in which dividends could be at risk.

Executive decision: Chubb

For his “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer spoke with Evan Greenberg, CEO of Chubb (CB) – Get Report, the insurance stock that fell 33% from its highs earlier this year.

Greenberg said there is no doubt that the insurance sector will be hit hard by the pandemic and the resulting economic consequences. But it dispelled the idea that insurance companies will go bankrupt by COVID-19. He said that most policies only cover business disruptions caused by physical harm, not economic harm caused by pandemics.

In addition, Greenberg noted that, unlike other disasters affecting a particular geographic region for a limited period of time, this crisis is affecting the whole country for an extended period of time. He said that the only entity that can ensure that the infinite level of damage is our government.

Greenberg said the government cannot force insurance companies to pay for things they have not agreed to pay. For those with pandemic policies, insurers will certainly pay what they owe to their customers.

Executive decision: Agilent

In his second “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer also checked in with Mike McMullen, CEO of Agilent Technologies (A) – Get Report, the life sciences company that helps fight COVID-19.

McMullen said Agilent is open to business and responds to this pandemic. He said Agilent is active in virus research, virus testing and vaccine development. In the testing industry, he said that Agilent supplies the key ingredients for the testing process and has technology that allows you to deliver test results faster.

When asked about the possibility of a vaccine, McMullen said it’s not a question of whether we have a vaccine, but when. He said Agilent employees love a challenge and are happy to participate in any way they can.

Lighting bolt

Here is what Jim Cramer said about some of the actions that the callers offered during the Mad Money Lightning Round on Thursday evening:

Dycom Industries (DY) – Get the report: “This group has been shot down but I like it. I say to follow him.”

Nucor (NUE) – Receive the report: “This is the best house in a bad neighborhood. I would hang on but I wouldn’t buy more.”

Emerson Electric (EMR) – Receive the report: “They have a lot of oil and gas and a lot of China. I want them to hold you back.”

Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Get the report: “This is well managed enough to survive but I don’t like oil stocks.”

Delta Airlines (FROM) – Get the report: “It could be useful for a trade but not for an investment”.

StreetLightning video with Jim Cramer:

At the time of publication, Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS had a JPM, GS position.

