Swe Myanmar: Share the Flavors of Home in Tokyo’s Little Yangon

Behind the numerous izakaya bars and chain restaurants flanking Takadanobaba’s Sakae-dori street is a simple brown building with a sign that reads “Swe Myanmar”.

Although Swe Myanmar is one of many Myanmar restaurants in Takadanobaba, known to many as Tokyo’s “Little Yangon”, it makes one aspect unique: the owner, Than Swe, 56, is a foreigner who has been given refuge in immigrant Japan, where only one in 250 applicants is granted asylum status.

While Than Swe and his wife, Than Than Kyaing, 56, like to run the restaurant, business was more of a last resort than a lifelong wish.

A hearty dish: Swe Myanmar’s signature dish, Danbauk (steamed chicken with rice), is cooked in spices for over an hour. | CHISATO TANAKA

In 1989, Than Swe fled to Japan when he was just 26 years old and was afraid of state persecution because of his role as a student in democratic protests against the military dictatorship. Before leaving, Than Swe had worked closely with Aung San Suu Kyi as a member of the first group to lead the popular uprising, while working as a lecturer in geology at the university.

“When I saw Aung San Suu Kyi and many of the protesters arrested one after the other, I decided to flee the country,” Than Swe recalled the military’s toughness.

At that time, Than Swe belonged to a small number of people in the country who were then called Burma and who had a valid passport. Such documents were only issued to those who were intended for approved business trips abroad, and Than Swe had been issued pending a future trip to Japan.

Than Swe had no choice but to leave his wife without a passport. He fled by plane first to Thailand and then to Japan.

He arrived in winter when people were preparing for the New Year holidays. With only about $ 1,000 in cash (around 109,000 yen in today’s currency) and the address of a fellow countryman that his parents had in his pocket, he made his way to that address in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district.

Then Swe waited about five days in front of the apartment before his compatriot returned from work. The man introduced him to a cheap guest house, which turned out to be a hub for guest workers.

When Swe found out that many of them also needed cash urgently, they stood at the construction sites at 5 a.m. every day and hoped to be hired as workers. In this way, Than Swe soon found a full-time job at a construction company. About a year and a half later, his wife managed to get a passport and reunite with him in Japan.

He and his wife now have two children, both born in Japan, and the family received asylum in 1996.

Than Swe and his family have gradually taken root, but the surge in democratization that took place in Myanmar in 2010 forced him to return to his home country.

Japan’s “Little Yangon”: Than Swe (left) and Than Than Kyaing stand in front of their Swe Myanmar restaurant in the Takadnobaba district of Tokyo. | CHISATO TANAKA

When Than Swe heard that the newly elected, military-backed civilian government had granted amnesty to some political prisoners, he quit his job at the construction company and decided to finally return to his home country.

He went to the Myanmar embassy in Tokyo to discuss his departure and was told that he could not return because his Myanmar citizenship was void due to his previous involvement in the protest movements.

When he was unemployed and dreamed of returning to his motherland in ruins, Than Swe came up with the idea of ​​sharing the flavors of his home country in Japan by opening a restaurant.

“We adjust the degree of spiciness and the amount of oil that we add to our dishes to suit Japanese tastes, but we are determined to serve the authentic taste of Myanmar cuisine,” says Than Swe. “My wife cooks well and we use the (same) essential ingredients that we used in Myanmar.”

Thanks to media coverage, the restaurant has slowly gained popularity since its launch in 2012.

Swe Myanmar’s main course is Danbauk – steamed chicken served with oil-marinated rice. The chicken, cooked with spices for over an hour, is tender enough to be torn apart with chopsticks. The dish is topped with a seasoning mix of ground, fried prawns, peppers and onions, creating an addictive combination of crispy and soft.

“Garlic is used in many Myanmar foods, so it’s often very hot,” said Than Than Kyaing, chef at Swe Myanmar.

For customers who are looking for something milder but still authentic, she recommends Mohinga, a rice noodle dish that is served in fish broth and is often eaten for breakfast in Myanmar.

Swe Myanmar retains the mohinga aroma with broth from fresh catfish imported from Myanmar, but replaces Japanese Somen noodles to better match the local taste.

“Unlike Japanese catfish, catfish bought from Myanmar don’t have a muddy smell, so people like to eat them,” says Than Swe.

Than Swe and his wife plan to continue running the restaurant as long as it remains profitable, but he does not give up returning to Myanmar.

“If I could regain Myanmar citizenship, I would love to go back home,” says Than Swe. Currently stateless, he can only visit Myanmar temporarily with a visa. “I want to help democratize Myanmar, if possible.”

Takadanobaba 3-5-7, Shinjuku-ku, 169-0075; 03-5937-0127; bit.ly/swemyanmar. This is the first part of “Food of my Former Homeland”, a series about refugee cooks. A corresponding video can be found at bit.ly/SweMyanmar, More information about UNHCR Japan can be found at www.unhcr.org/jp.