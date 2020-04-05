Sweden can release illegal migrants for deportation

Swedish authorities can release illegal migrants destined for deportation, as flights around the world have been suspended due to the Chinese coronavirus.

Swedish authorities are facing a real problem with deported migrants due to the fact that the world’s borders are not only closed and policies that limit the amount of time they can be held in detention.

Ulrica Granberg, the Border Police Chief of Bergslagen District, has sounded the alarm, saying that detention centers are full of migrants awaiting deportation, but many will need to be released, reports Sveriges Radio.

According to Granberg, at least four people have been released since borders closed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Sweden is likely to have the real chance that many of the released migrants will be hiding, Granberg said, saying “There is probably an imminent risk, yes.”

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Sweden was still having significant problems facilitating the deportations of illegal migrants and failed asylum seekers with a report by the Delegation of Migration Studies (Delmi) in early February that it said government had made deportations a low priority.

“At both the Police and the Swedish Migration Board, the two authorities who will execute cases, deportation issues are considered a” bizarre activity “, not really in line with the primary mission or what the staff would rather do. “, The report said.

Migration Board CEO Mikael Ribbenvik went even further and said that current Swedish asylum rules allow potential war terrorists and criminals to stay in Sweden, even if they violate asylum claims.

“Today we have a regulatory framework which means that in many cases they can stay in Sweden in approximately the same conditions as others and also move freely inside and outside the country,” he said.

Left-wing Swedish party deputy Daniel Riazat even recommended the public hide migrants for deportation from police, saying: “My message to all who can: Hide a refugee. If it becomes illegal. Hide two! It’s called Civil Courage and Humanity! “

