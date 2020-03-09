Sweden may be the most “Incel” country in the world

A report by the Swedish Defense Research Institute (FOI) states that Sweden can have the largest part of so-called unintentional (incel) celibate people in the world.

The FOI report looked at the forums that attend incels and looked at the traffic of visitors to the forums, and found that Swedish visitors are in the top five, but could not answer why there is a prevalence of visitors Swedish in places.

Researcher Johan Fernquist offered the Swedish broadcaster Sveriges Radio as a possible excuse for the large number of Swedes visiting the forums because the Internet in the country is widespread.

He added that, despite the extreme rhetoric published in the incel forums, the real security dangers for them are not particularly high.

“There are countless who identify as non-violent incels, but many are characterized by self-hatred and thinking about suicide. There is a big problem because they are contradictory and they trigger each other, “he said.

Sweden: Gender dysphoria in adolescent girls cases of 1500 per cent since 2008 https://t.co/1l2vsfQCny

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 13, 2020

The release of the investigation comes as Alek Minassian, a Canadian who described himself as an incel and said he was part of a “incel rebellion” during a police interrogation. faces trial in Toronto for the murder of 10 people – with 16 others injured. – on April 16, 2018.

At a pre-trial hearing earlier this week, it was revealed that Minassian had told an officer that he was “a piece of shit murdered” shortly after his arrest.

The case bears a strong resemblance to California man Elliot Rodger, who expressed similar ideas to the incels, including a hatred of women he thought he had rejected.

Rodger shot and killed six people in May 2014 and injured several others after uploading multiple videos to the YouTube social media platform expressing his own ideology, along with his intent to murder.

Sweden’s liberal church “needs to lose a million members over the next decade” https://t.co/Qq5Hujm2iO

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 14, 2018

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email ctomlinson (at) breitbart.com