Sweden promulgates crisis powers but keeps them in reserve

Sweden has reached a multi-party agreement on the sweeping of emergency powers to close shops, restaurants and schools in response to the coronavirus crisis – but the government has no immediate plans to use them.

The new powers are expected to be backed by the Riksdag parliament on Wednesday, but keeping them in reserve indicates that Sweden is keen to maintain a more liberal approach to virus control than its European neighbors.

As part of voluntary rather than compulsory measures, Swedes were asked to keep their distance from each other, to stay at home if they feel sick, to work at home if possible and to avoid people elderly if possible.

However, shops, bars and restaurants remain open, events for up to 50 people are allowed and only secondary schools have closed – although they are expected to reopen soon for state exams.

Swedish Health Minister Lena Hallengren insisted that the government has no concrete plans to use its new powers, which run from April 18 to June 30. Instead, the measure is precautionary, allowing the government to act quickly, bypassing Parliament if necessary, rather than waiting for parliamentary support for emergency measures.

“Even if Parliament works fast, it can mean that we are wasting days and we are not ready to take this risk,” she said.

‘Good sign’

On Tuesday, Sweden, with a population of 10 million people, had 7,693 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 591 illness-related deaths.

Despite an increasing number of deaths, state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell – a key figure in Sweden’s liberal approach – said the decline in new confirmed cases registered in recent days was a “good sign”. However, he said that it was not yet possible to say whether the peak had been reached.

Neighboring Norway said on Monday that it is controlling the virus. With a population of 5.4 million, it has 5,869 cases and 88 deaths. Its reproduction rate – the number of people infected with a coronavirus patient – is less than one, considered to be an effective stop to transmission.

Tegnell attributed the lower death rate in Norway to younger patients on average and fewer cases in elderly care facilities.

But many health workers, scientists, mathematicians and the Swedish media fear that divergence from the rest of Europe in the pandemic could lead to disaster.

“The past few days have been so depressing, now Covid-19 patients are really starting to flock to us and they are sick, really sick,” said Anne Rosedahl, a nurse from the city of Uppsala. In a Facebook article shared 42,000 times and commented on 12,000 times, she added, “Of those we currently treat, half are under the age of 50 and not everyone had previous conditions.”

Finnish border

While Stockholm maintained its status quo – but prepared for a change if necessary – Finland announced that it would tighten border traffic to Sweden for a month.

Normally, this is an open Schengen border, crossed daily by thousands of families and commuter workers. Now people will need permits from employers on the other side, confirming that their work is essential.

Finnish virologists have warned of a “significant risk” after a spike in infections in Lapland, where some 2,000 border crossings still operate daily. To date, Finland, with a population of 5.5 million, has 2,308 cases and 34 deaths.

Meanwhile, the German disease control agency has introduced a new app for users of smartphones and fitness trackers. The “data donation” application allows people to share – voluntarily and anonymously – information that could reveal indicators of Covid-19 infection

The free app will record a person’s zip code, age and weight and keep track of any changes in activity and sleep patterns, heart rate and body temperature.

The agency hopes the additional data will help it map the spread of the virus and hopes that 10% of the estimated 10 million people in Germany with such devices will register.