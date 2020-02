[sweden-summons-chinese-ambassador-to-demand-release-of-gui-minhai]

A professional-democracy demonstrator burns a letter following to shots of (from left) Gui Minhai, Cheung Jiping, and Lee Bo for the duration of a protest to get in touch with for an investigation behind their disappearance in Hong Kong, China January three, 2016. — Reuters pic

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 — Sweden’s foreign ministry today summoned China’s ambassador to Sweden to need the release Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai, a day just after he was sentenced to 10 many years in jail on charges of illegally providing intelligence to foreigners.

“We have summoned China’s ambassador to our cupboard secretary and all over again demanded the launch of, and consular entry to, our citizen,” a foreign ministry spokesman informed Reuters.

Gui, a bookseller previously dependent in Hong Kong who bought publications vital of China’s political management, was detained by mainland law enforcement in 2018. — Reuters