Sweden to stop publishing “unimportant” coronavirus issues

The Swedish Public Health Authority has decided to adopt a new strategy for the coronavirus outbreak, saying it will no longer update the exact number of infections.

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell spoke at a news conference this week, saying the health authority would be looking to identify which regions are most affected by coronavirus spread.

“We will no longer discuss whether we have 458 or 562 cases. But instead, which parts of Sweden are affected and what are the difficulties,” said Tegnell.

“These are the kinds of questions that will be crucial in answering. It is no longer important to know exactly how many people are infected in Sweden. “

Tegnell also said that the health authority hopes that there is now a great risk of widespread infection of the general public, saying that current infections could be “the tip of an iceberg” and that cases may be more widespread than thought, Aftonbladet reports.

Swedish authorities have called to limit meetings and events to less than 500 people to combat the spread of the virus. Aome has canceled events in its entirety, while others, such as the Royal Dramatic Threatre in Stockholm, have promised events of less than 450 people, including audience and staff.

Sweden not ready for major coronavirus outbreak says complainant doctor https://t.co/IvSkpJ9i1U

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 26, 2020

The switch to following the performances was harshly criticized by Democratic Christian leader Ebba Busch Thor, who wrote on Facebook: “Of course, there is no difference between having 499 or 500 people in the audience. The risk lies in the fact that many people gather in the same place. “

“In some cases it is almost inevitable, like on public transport, for example. But theater visits and other entertainment events can be postponed. It’s rare that these theaters seem to focus on limiting losses when the rest of the public sector it forces you to limit the spread of the infection, “he added.

Former infections prevention doctor Staffan Sylvan has also called into question Sweden’s ability to control a major outbreak of the virus, which said that there simply aren’t enough resources to deal with a major outbreak.

“Currently, our hospitals have significant problems receiving and caring for patients urgently. Why this misinformation about our preparation? “

Govt of Sweden says Coronavirus “low risk” will not show air travelers https://t.co/WAdmtkoGXa

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 26, 2020

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email ctomlinson (at) breitbart.com