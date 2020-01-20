Sweden’s new sleeper train means you could get to London in the morning

A new sleeper route from the Swedish city of Malmö could facilitate train travel between London and the Nordic country.

The proposed route will go overnight in Germany, with the city of Cologne identified as a likely destination.

From there, travelers can take existing high-speed services to London and arrive before noon.

Anna Fällbom, Head of Traffic Agreement and Transport Network Unit, said: “First, we propose to make a connection between Malmö and Germany, preferably Cologne.

“The journey time on the route is reasonable and there are good opportunities for continuous connections from Cologne.”

Traffic on the line could be ready by 2022-2023, according to the Swedish Transport Administration (STA).

The STA has been commissioned by the Swedish government to investigate the improvement of rail travel to other European countries.

Longer term plans include Frankfurt, Brussels, Berlin and Basel as possible destinations.

Concerns over climate change have prompted many travelers to seek alternatives to air travel.

“ Flygskam ” or “ flying shame ”, a word used to describe the shame felt by climate-conscious air travelers, was one of the Swedish words of the year 2018.

