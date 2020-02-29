[swedish-central-banker-flags-uncertainty-in-excess-of-coronavirus-affect]



FILE Photo – Governor of Sveriges Riksbank, the central bank of Sweden, Stefan Ingves speaks throughout a information confernce at the Riksbank headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, December 19, 2019. TT News Agency/ Jessica Gow via REUTERS

February 29, 2020

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – It is too early evaluate the impression of the outbreak of the coronavirus on Sweden’s overall economy and what it could guide to in phrases of plan from the central financial institution, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves mentioned on Saturday.

“There is authentic uncertainty and we have to offer with the uncertainty at the pace we get much more clarity on what direction the economic system is heading,” Ingves informed reporters following a speech.

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at zero this thirty day period and stated that it anticipated no improve in policy for the coming decades. [nL8N2AC2IT]

