[sweet,-cheese-soar-to-space-station-to-satisfy-crew-cravings]

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A cargo ship rocketed towards the Worldwide Area Station on Saturday, carrying sweet and cheese to satisfy the astronauts’ cravings.

Northrop Grumman released its Cygnus capsule from the Virginia seashore. The almost 4-ton shipment should get there at the orbiting lab Tuesday. It took a few attempts more than the past week to get the Antares rocket off the pad, with it at last getting flight at 3: 21 p.m. — an auspicious three-2-one.

“Awesome launch,” Joel Montalbano, NASA’s deputy room station software manager, explained once the capsule achieved orbit.

Other than the standard experiments and gear, the capsule holds cheddar and manchego cheeses, fresh new fruit and greens, chocolate and three varieties of gummy candy expressly requested by the a few station astronauts: Skittles, Incredibly hot Tamales, and Mike and Ike’s.

Periodic source runs by Russia, Japan and NASA’s two private shippers, Northrop Grumman and SpaceX, normally supply extra than experiments, gear, dresses and freeze-dried meals. The capsules also deliver family members treatment deals, as very well as fresh food to offset the run-of-the-mill station grub.

This most recent shipping must have arrived well right before Valentine’s Day. But very last-moment machines issues at the Wallops Island start pad halted previous Sunday’s countdown for the Antares rocket, then undesirable climate moved in. Dangerously large wind scuttled Friday’s attempt.

This was the company’s 13th area station supply for NASA. The Cygnus capsules get their name from the Swan Constellation.

This unique Cygnus has been christened the SS Robert H. Lawrence in honor of America’s first black astronaut. Lawrence, an Air Power major, was preferred in 1967 as an astronaut for a classified armed forces space plan known as the Manned Orbiting Laboratory. He was killed five months later in a plane crash and hardly ever flew in area.

The space station is now dwelling for People in america Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan and Russian Oleg Skripochka. Morgan has been up there considering that July and the two other folks because September they’ll continue being on board until finally April. 3 other astronauts returned to Earth previously this thirty day period.

Until astronaut launches resume from Florida — maybe by SpaceX this spring — the station crew will be confined in sizing to 3. NASA astronauts now start on Russian rockets from Kazakhstan.

Boeing, NASA’s other professional crew company, is struggling with software problems in its astronaut capsule. A December exam flight was marred by coding mistakes.