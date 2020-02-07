Swimming Australia, GentSac, pedestrian group + more

Swimming Australia, the leading association for swimming in Australia, is looking for one Marketing Intern (PER) Support for two national events. The successful candidate supports the marketing coordinator in the organization and implementation of the strategy for marketing, communication and digital media for the Australian Swimming Championships 2020 with Hancock Prospecting and the Australian Swimming Championships 2020 with Hancock Prospecting. In order to be considered for this role, candidates must have a current Working With Children Check and excellent level of detail. Apply now!

GentSac, a company working hard to change the way men buy essential care products and basics, is aiming for a full-time job Store Manager & Brand Ambassador (SYD) join their team. The task is to monitor the business, generate wonderful energy for the team and customers, and open and close the business. The ideal applicant understands the importance of the customer experience and would like to work in a supportive, dynamic corporate culture. The GentSac product range is comprehensively trained and everything to do with the care and maintenance of men. Apply here.

pedestrian group, Home of PEDESTRIAN.TV, pedestrian jobs, POPSUGAR, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker, Kotaku and Openair Cinemas, are on the hunt all the time Native Content Writer (SYD) join their team. The successful candidate will be responsible for creating content, including news, social posts, and longer-term lifestyle, technology, and cultural content. To perform excellently in this role, applicants must have at least two years of editorial experience and the ability to work on tight deadlines. If you are an experienced operator with ready-to-use ideas and creative solutions, apply today.

Would you like more fantastic vacancies? You are welcome:

Questra immigration, an innovative migration agency of a special kind, are looking for a part-time job Digital Strategist (MELB) Take responsibility for creating a marketing strategy for Facebook and Instagram. Apply now!

Oak are looking for a volunteer Cambodia Partnership Manager (MELB) Support for funded projects. Apply here.

Ormond College are hunting for a full time Marketing Lead (MELB) to design and implement effective marketing initiatives. Apply Today!