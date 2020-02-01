Swinging swords, casting votes: Iowa fencing club competes in a unique caucus tradition

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – When we talk about the presidential candidates who stand up to them, we usually talk about how the elections happen. In a few days, a Des Moines fencing club wanted to do things a little differently.

On Saturday morning, fewer than a dozen participants attended Fencing the red door in Des Moines, they pulled the names of each candidate out of their hats before adorning themselves with political equipment that they had gathered at various rallies.

The

Fencers behave like unofficial substitutes for the candidates in

the club’s “Caucus Epee” tournament.

“While

We do not require you to present your voter registration

We hope this is an entertaining way to get your card on the way in the door

Put the reasons and our process in the spotlight, ”said Cheryl Paine, one of

the club members and a referee at the event.

Red Door Fencing belongs to Sarah Timmons and her husband Kevin. Timmons remembered how she got involved in the non-mainstream sport.

“I have

I’ve been doing it for 14 years. I was in high school and I was bored

Summer. My mother said, “Well, you’re a nerd, you should try.”

Fencing, ”said Timmons, laughing.

The

Competitors fought in the style of “epee”, where an opponent can

score a point by hitting part of your body with the sword,

especially a sword.

“Not

This is just an unofficial caucus, but an unauthorized caucus

Tournament as well, as opposed to an election, fencing

“Candidates” place less emphasis on winning than on fun.

“I

I think it reaffirms this message of participation, of inclusion in ours

political process, ”said Paine.

Ironically, the victorious fencer was dressed up as John Delaney, who dropped out of the race the day before the fencing tournament. The club organizers said they had already collected the political equipment and wanted to use it.

Since Delaney left the race, the group decided to take second place, with the fencer representing Pete Buttigieg.