Swinging swords, casting votes: Iowa fencing club competes in a unique caucus tradition

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – When we talk about the presidential candidates who stand up to them, we usually talk about how the elections happen. In a few days, a Des Moines fencing club wanted to do things a little differently.
On Saturday morning, fewer than a dozen participants attended Fencing the red door in Des Moines, they pulled the names of each candidate out of their hats before adorning themselves with political equipment that they had gathered at various rallies.
The
Fencers behave like unofficial substitutes for the candidates in
the club’s “Caucus Epee” tournament.
“While
We do not require you to present your voter registration
We hope this is an entertaining way to get your card on the way in the door
Put the reasons and our process in the spotlight, ”said Cheryl Paine, one of
the club members and a referee at the event.
Red Door Fencing belongs to Sarah Timmons and her husband Kevin. Timmons remembered how she got involved in the non-mainstream sport.
“I have
I’ve been doing it for 14 years. I was in high school and I was bored
Summer. My mother said, “Well, you’re a nerd, you should try.”
Fencing, ”said Timmons, laughing.
The
Competitors fought in the style of “epee”, where an opponent can
score a point by hitting part of your body with the sword,
especially a sword.
“Not
This is just an unofficial caucus, but an unauthorized caucus
Tournament as well, as opposed to an election, fencing
“Candidates” place less emphasis on winning than on fun.
“I
I think it reaffirms this message of participation, of inclusion in ours
political process, ”said Paine.
Ironically, the victorious fencer was dressed up as John Delaney, who dropped out of the race the day before the fencing tournament. The club organizers said they had already collected the political equipment and wanted to use it.
Since Delaney left the race, the group decided to take second place, with the fencer representing Pete Buttigieg.