ZURICH – Switzerland’s federal prosecutor is about to finish investigating former FIFA President Sepp Blatter’s deal with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) to sell World Cup broadcasting rights.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said it had informed all parties of its intention to close the case and was looking for ways to end it.

“We confirm the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland … considers criminal investigation into partial facts and allegations regarding contractual relations with the CFU to be complete and ready for conclusion,” it said in a statement.

“OAG” aims to stop proceedings, “it added, without a reason for deciding.

As a result, Blatter, who is currently serving a six-year ban on football-related activities for ethical violations, will not face a matter related to selling TV rights for tournaments in World Cup cheap.

The 84-year-old Swiss, who led FIFA until 2015, is accused of selling TV rights to the CFU for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups for $ 600,000, seen below market value at the time.

A spokesperson for Blatter said he heard no official but had no reason to doubt media reports.

In the second criminal case, Blatter is accused of arranging payment of two million Swiss francs ($ 2.06 million) to UEFA President Michel Platini in February 2011.

The investigation into this case was not affected by the intentions to end the first case, the OAG said.

Blatter and Platini, who could not immediately be reached for comment, maintain that they have done nothing wrong amid what has become part of the biggest corruption scandal to shake the governing soccer world, resulting in many prosecutions and belief in the United States. ($ 1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, additional reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)