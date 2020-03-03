[swiss-re-traces-up-ubs-ceo-ermotti-to-come-to-be-chairman-in-2021]



FILE Picture: CEO Sergio Ermotti of Swiss financial institution UBS gestures as he attends the company’s once-a-year shareholder meeting in Basel, Switzerland May possibly two, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March three, 2020

By Rob Cox and Oliver Hirt

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss Re ideas to make UBS Team Chief Govt Sergio Ermotti its chairman from up coming year, the world’s second-most important reinsurer explained on Tuesday, turning to a economical sector veteran with scant insurance knowledge.

Swiss Re has nominated Ermotti, who is thanks to action down from Switzerland’s greatest financial institution in November, for a board seat at subsequent month’s yearly meeting. He would then change Walter Kielholz as chairman from 2021, the business said.

The move, described by Reuters on Monday, arrives as Swiss Re faces issues from local weather change, extremely-minimal desire costs and ever more significant jury awards in the United States that threat upending its casualty organization.

Ermotti may well lack insurance coverage experience, but he understands asset administration, regulators and sophisticated world-wide money institutions, Kielholz advised journalists.

“It’s worthwhile taking this trade-off,” he explained.

Swiss Re shares ended up up 2.five% in mid-early morning trade.

UBS final thirty day period named ING Main Executive Ralph Hamers to be successful Ermotti as CEO of the world’s greatest prosperity manager after a handover period of time starting in September.

Ermotti, who has led UBS due to the fact 2011, had been coy about his long run career route. When news of Hamers’ appointment emerged, he declined to speculate whether he would eventually change UBS Chairman Axel Weber, who intends to remain in his put up right until 2022.

Swiss Re commenced approaching Ermotti previous yr – “probably about October”, Kielholz said. Ermotti has agreed not to acquire the chair of any other corporations, in line with Swiss Re plan, he additional.

Ermotti is a former expense banker and stock trader who turns 60 in Might. He gained plaudits for serving to rebuild UBS after the economical crisis, with a concentrate on wealth management.

Nevertheless, UBS missed its profit and charge targets for 2019 amid extremely-minimal interest fees in Europe and increased level of competition from U.S. rivals, forcing Ermotti to dial back some of the bank’s fiscal aims.

Swiss Re, led by CEO Christian Mumenthaler, produced a smaller sized-than-envisioned 2019 revenue amid statements for a series of gentleman-produced and pure disasters and bills for its U.S. casualty business. Net gain was $727 million.

Kielholz has been chairman of Swiss Re considering that 2009.

Ermotti’s swap to Swiss Re carries on a transforming of the guard in the Swiss financial elite.

Credit Suisse very last month named Thomas Gottstein as CEO to get in excess of from Tidjane Thiam, who resigned next a spying scandal.

Former UBS financial investment banking head Andrea Orcel was supposed to develop into main government of Banco Santander, but the system fell aside in a row over pay back.

(Added reporting by John Revill and Tom Sims enhancing by Silke Koltrowitz and Mark Potter)