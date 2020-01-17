Switching to skimmed milk can slow biological aging

If you want to slow down the aging process, replacing whole milk with skimmed milk may not hurt.

The study of over 5,800 adults in the United States found that those who regularly consumed high-fat milk had shorter telomeres in their cells – a sign of accelerated “biological aging”.

The results do not show that milk fat per se accelerates aging, emphasized researcher Larry Tucker, professor of movement science at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

However, the study supports the recommendations of the US adult nutrition guidelines: if you want to drink cow’s milk, opt for low-fat or non-fat products, according to Tucker.

Telomeres are pieces of DNA that sit on the tips of your chromosomes – like the plastic caps on the ends of a shoelace. In essence, they help keep the chromosomes from fraying and sticking together. As people get older, their telomeres are gradually becoming shorter, and research has linked shorter telomere lengths to a higher risk of developing and dying from infections, cancer, and heart disease.

“A variety of lifestyle factors are also related to telomere length,” said Tucker.

For example, overweight people tend to have shorter telomeres than slim people, as do smokers versus non-smokers. And people who eat a lot of fiber, vegetables and fruit tend to have longer telomeres than those who avoid these foods.

For the latest study, Tucker decided to examine the relationship between telomere length and milk fat.

According to Tucker, milk is “an interesting topic”.

“There are dozens of studies that have found that milk consumption is increasing, as is the risk of disease,” he said. “But there are also dozens of studies that say the opposite.”

Tucker used publicly available data on 5,834 US adults who participated in a government health study. All were asked about their diet and lifestyle; They also gave DNA samples that enabled telomere length measurements.

Approximately 60 percent of the study participants reported drinking 2 percent or whole milk, while 27 percent drank fat-free – “skim milk” – or 1 percent milk and 13 percent never drank milk.

Tucker found that people who drank milk with a higher fat content had less telomer compared to fans of low-fat or low-fat milk.

Every increase in milk fat by one percentage point – for example by 2 percent instead of 1 percent – was associated with a biological aging of 4.5 years.

The occasional pampering seemed unproblematic. In people who drank milk less than weekly, there was no association between richer varieties and shorter telomeres.

Instead, the connection was limited to people who drank milk at least once a week – and according to the report, it is most common among daily consumers.

The results were recently published online in the journal Oxidative Medizin und Cellular Longevity. Tucker did not report any industry funding.

If there is a direct link between high-fat milk and aging, it is not clear why, he noted.

However, Tucker said there is evidence that saturated fat – which is mainly found in animal products – could play a role.

He found that in people who had relatively little saturated fat overall in their diet, milk fat made no difference in telomere length. In contrast, the relationship was “strong” in a third of the people with the highest total saturated fat intake.

Since many lifestyle factors affect telomere length, it is difficult to blame solely on milk fat.

Tucker was able to take several other factors into account – including people’s eating and exercise habits, smoking, and body weight. And higher-fat milk was still associated with blunt telomeres.

“But it is impossible to have everything under control,” emphasized Tucker. “We cannot say that this was caused by milk fat.”

This point was repeated by Lauri Wright, chair of nutrition and dietetics at the University of North Florida at Jacksonville.

Still, the study highlights an “interesting relationship,” said Wright, who is also a spokesman for the Academy of Nutrition and Detics.

Regardless of whether milk fat accelerates biological aging or not, there are already reasons to opt for a low-fat diet.

One is to limit saturated fat. Wright says high intake is associated with heart disease, certain cancers, and blood sugar control problems.

In addition, she said, high-fat milk packs more calories that can pack on pounds.

“Overall,” Wright said, “we would recommend skimmed milk or 1 percent milk as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.”

