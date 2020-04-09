Switzerland’s unused hospitals are proposing a hidden toll of coronavirus

LAUSANNE – Switzerland’s emergency rooms and hospitals are quieter than usual despite the influx of COVID-19 patients, a worrying sign that some doctors say could mean more people are dying in home from other ailments.

Concerned about the trend among pandemics, staff at the Cardiocentro hospital in the southern canton of Ticino bordering hard Italy called on regular patients to examine them.

One of them had been quietly suffering from a home heart problem for days and, once he was forced to go in, operated on it easily. Another died before entering the hospital.

“Many patients have told me I was waiting because I was afraid to contact a COVID patient,” Giovanni Pedrazzini, president of cardiology society and cardiology co-head of the Ticino center who also welcomes COVID- 19, told Reuters.

“The risk is that many patients will suffer or die at home when they have to go to the emergency room.”

The World Health Organization warns of more than just deaths related to coronavirus pandemics because health systems are overrun and guidelines are being issued to prevent them.

But the wealthy Swiss hospitals hold well despite the more than 22,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, most of which have spare capacity. The Swiss trend hint at the indirect and potentially deadly effects of pandemic.

‘A GREAT FOLLOWING HOUSE’

Olivier Muller, cardiologist at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), told the broadcaster RTS that he saw the number of patients with heart attacks decrease by 35%. “It’s a great source of concern for us,” he said. “We have early indicators of obesity that are not linked to COVID-19.”

Patients with stroke symptoms fell to fifth, stroke said in Switzerland.

Concerns about hospitals are understandable because people with heart problems are at risk of complications if they catch COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease.

Unlike China, it separates COVID-19 care from general hospitals, which is not always practical in Europe, though Swiss medical workers defend the mixed methods.

The 10-30% fall in CHUV emergency room activity may be partly explained by less sports, driving and drinking accidents, said Professor Pierre-Nicolas Carron, head of the emergency room. Routine operations have also been postponed.

“We have seen non-COVID patients come to the hospital late in their illness,” said Thierry Fumeaux, head of the intensive care unit at Nyon and president of the Swiss Intensive Care Medicine Society.

“This is probably one of the adverse effects of (coronavirus) measures that contain it.”

Public health officials urging people not to tax medical resources in times of crisis seek to ensure that the public visit a doctor or emergency room, especially for children, should not postponed.

“This is important: Because of the fear of coronavirus, people should not avoid calling or using the emergency room,” said Daniel Koch, coronavirus czar of the health service.

Switzerland reported 705 deaths from COVID-19 and a total of 22,789 infections. Data on general causes of death since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic are not yet available.

“In a few months, we’ll see, but it’s probably very difficult to distinguish between COVID or not for home deaths,” Carron said. (Additional reporting by John Miller, John Revill and Michael Shields in Zurich Editing by Mark Heinrich)