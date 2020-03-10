SXSW does not return the tickets after the cancellation of coronavirus

After SXSW announced that it will cancel the festival for the first time in 34 years, it appears that fans who bought tickets, will not return the money.

The publication in 2020 was officially abolished in Austin on Friday (March 6th). “We have destroyed, to share with you the news” – they wrote in a statement posted on their website.

However SXSW maintains a strict policy of no return of money that seems to support, in particular, when the policy refers to the “disease” and “God’s actions.”

“SXSW may, at its discretion and at any time to be determined SXSW”, – said in a policy statement. “Cancel, withdraw or refuse any individual or company as follows: credentials, purchase and / or hotel reservations made through SXSW SXSW is not responsible for any fines, fees, losses or expenses that may arise as a result. such action.

“SXSW does not return the money under any circumstances. Any and all payments made at the SXSW, are not subject to compensation for any reason, including, without limitation, failure of confidence by reason of illness, God’s actions, the problems associated with the travel, acts of terrorism, loss of job and / or duplication of purchases. “

SXSW 2019. Credit: Tim Mozenfelder / Getty Image

In an email, sent to ticket holders, which was later extended to Reddit, organizers said they are seeking to review the events at the end of this year “, together with some experience of online conferences and networking opportunities.”

Ticket holders may threaten fee of $ 50 and possibly additional penalties – according to the website of the festival, fans who cancel hotel booking or reduce the length of stay, within 28 days from the start of the reservation may charge an additional fee. expenses. The festival does not comment on, or is it to be applied in the light of exceptional circumstances.

“We have a lot of security (terrorism, injury, destruction of property, the weather),” explained co-founder of SXSW Roland Suensan for The Austin Chronicle. “However, bacterial infections, infectious diseases, viruses and pandemics do not apply.”

Earlier today (March 10) reported that SXSW has also been forced to lay off a significant number of employees after the cancellation.

According to the Austin State, the parent company of the festival SXSW LLC has laid off a third of the 175 full-time employees.

In a statement, the statesman, the company said that they are “strictly reviewed our activities”, and is now faced with “an incredible position of reducing our workforce.”

They added: “We plan for the future, and it was necessary, but the deep step.”