SXSW forced to lay off employees after the cancellation karanavirusa forces

As reported, the SXSW was forced to lay off a significant number of employees after the outbreak of World karanavirusa forced to cancel this year’s festival.

This occurs after the event took place on Friday (March 6th), only a week before the festival in Austin, Texas, with the participation of visitors from around the world.

According to the Austin Statesman, the parent company of SXSW SXSW LLC has laid off a third of its 175 staff.

In a statement statesman SXSW Ltd. announced that the company is “carefully reviewing our activities, and we are in a position unthinkable to reduce the number of labor”.

They added: “We plan for the future, and it was necessary, but the deep step.”

The annual showcase of music, film and culture annually brings to the city of 100,000 visitors, but SXSW is now feared that he might lose tens of millions of dollars after termination.

SXSW 2019 credit: Tim Mozenfelder / Getty image

In addition, the organizers have recently acknowledged that the festival was not covered by insurance for cancellation due to coronavirus.

Speaking to The Austin Chronicle, SXSW co-founder Nick Barbara confirmed that the event had no insurance for cancellation in the event of a disease outbreak. He also said that the message of this event will be distributed on the insurance policy, as the decision to cancel was made a city, who said that “the local state of disaster” is not true.

Cancel SXSW occurred after the festival was in Miami Ultra Music closed. Artists, including Green Day, BTS, Yungblud and Mariah Carey, canceled dates in Asia due to a problem on the coronavirus.

Last week (March 3) Glastonbury organizers have also responded to fans who feared that the festival worthy of farms can be lifted. “Glastonbury Festival carefully plans the event every year and takes all necessary measures to protect the public and the maximum security measures”, – said Adrian Coombs.

“With this in mind, and with our festival in 2020 for another 16 weeks, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, while closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus.”