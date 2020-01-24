I’m really excited to say I’ll be back to play at SXSW again, and I get all kinds of great buzz from what’s exciting, too. But let me tell you about all the artists I’m excited to see myself (and it’s a tall bar) – that will completely clear your mind.

Now it’s all over the place, but to get a grip is to get a handle and that’s why we’re here, too. This is my year at SXSW (you can watch my live show here), but the biggest joy for me besides grooming “OY VEY SXSW” and booking great acts and friends will see a bunch of new bands that see me I am crazy for.

1. LOW

Get three Brooklyn women who don’t give a shit about anything and start a white mosh-it nail. I suppose they would stay at Hotel Vegas but most importantly they will crash and it seems I’m not the only one watching.

2. Alyona Alyona

If all Lizzo fans could convert the Ukrainian folk rap, they would die hard for Alyona Alyona fans. No one understands what he is saying but the blue and yellow flag will flutter hard in every performance. It will be the star of SXSW and everyone in Europe is holding it left and right.

3. Dan Mangan

I saw him destroy a crowd in New York even though he is from Vancouver. It seems to do its way and not stop. Playing live since 2003 and playing everything from do-it-yourself shows to Glastonbury, he’s probably the poster child for what a great SXSW artist can be. Stir in the folk, entertainment and almost two decades of dynasty to meet Dan Mangan.

4. Let Mars

Think of Britney Spears indoors but from Los Angeles, you live in Israel. The singer is a yoga teacher in her spare time, when she’s not a rock star and joins clubs throughout Tel Aviv, so the story is very interesting. Think: Pop music mixed with hip hop and energy. Electronic pop is what kids call it.

“I personally like to see any band go 6,000 miles to play in Texas.”

Kosha Dillz

5. Lilac sour Cherry

I’m always interested in Japanese bands when their resume for a festival tells me they don’t have Facebook but are on Instagram.

6. Soccer mom

Probably the best name for any band ever, Soccer Mommy is only 22, but has made the most of that list last year. I have seen her name overlap every space I played in this past year and now I think she will be huge as her face is literally the poster of SXSW’s front page and is widely distributed in The New York Times. I do not understand why there is no huge collaboration with her and the US Olympic football team next year or at least the local rec Austin team will have to come out and support.

7. Falcon Mother

A rock band like no other, I once saw them play in the old Red 7 with about 20 people on stage, fascinated. These are literally the SXSW Orchestra itself. I don’t think you can improve the situation. Not only do they have a murder, but they also run summer camps and manage to rate movies and play, so you might be interested in using their music for your next thriller indie. I suggest you see them if you choose from Austin’s BBQ of artistic expression.

8. Mental Bloom

I can’t say if they now live in Los Angeles or all my Persian friends say “Tehrangeles” or they still live in Iran. Anyway the music is narcotic and makes me want to be a pioneer for a Burger Records showcase, which is the epitome of what you might need to push SXSW mid-day. An outdoor tent. Psychedelic rock. Shoegaze. Tacos. Freedom. Everything is important for Burger Records’ first recording from Tehran.

9. When Chai met toast

First of all this name is amazing. I need chai. I need toast. As I listened to the music and looked at my social media, I realized that this is an act that can blow up in 2020. Indian pop stars coming to Texas and landing on an early tour for Justin Bieber? Millions of streams in a country where there are billions of people competing for attention? I once decided to do a song: “If I wasn’t a Jew I would be an Indian.” I think if I weren’t a Jewish rapper named Kosha Dillz I would be in an Indian boy called “When Chai met toast” I’m beyond myself if these guys don’t make it huge in Texas.

10. Flavia

Electronic pop meets Italian-Los Angeles in this unique show of awesome woman. Flavia has been in it for a long time, and her journey proves where she lived. Ireland, Italy, across the US and the unlimited tour are forced to blow up this year after two previous SXSW appearances. In addition to this is a one-woman show, and she’s also a pretty good actress who also talks to a committee on how to keep fans. Her appearance on Mohawk last year was full, so I expect it to happen again.

Ok, fill your bags! Let everyone go to a miserable motel in Austin and get ready for 10 days of BBQ. I hope to see you there, right?