SXSW organizer says that the festival had no insurance for cancellation karanavirusa

One of the organizers of SXSW has recognized that the festival was not covered by insurance for cancellation due to coronavirus.

Festival in Austin, Texas is due to start on Friday (March 13) and will run until March 22, the participants will come from all over the world.

On Friday (March 6th) issued a statement organizers of the festival, which suggest that the city of Austin to cancel the event. “We destroyed to share this news with you,” – they said. “The show must go on ‘is in our DNA, and it is the first time the March events will happen in 34 years. We are now working with the consequences of this unprecedented situation. “

Speaking to The Austin Chronicle, SXSW co-founder Nick Barbara confirmed that the festival had no insurance for cancellation in the event of a disease outbreak. He also said that the message of this event will be distributed on the insurance policy, as the decision to cancel was made a city, who said that “the local state of disaster” is not true.

Co-founder and Managing Director Roland Suensan confirmed that the Music Business Worldwide. “We have a lot of security (terrorism, injury, destruction of property, the weather),” – he said. “However, bacterial infections, infectious diseases, viruses and pandemics do not apply.”

Cancel SXSW occurred after the festival was in Miami Ultra Music closed. Artists, including Green Day, BTS, Yungblud and Mariah Carey, canceled dates in Asia due to a problem on the coronavirus.

Last week (March 3) organizers of Glastonbury fans responded fear that the festival “Worthy farm” can be canceled. “Glastonbury Festival carefully plans the event every year and takes all necessary measures to protect the public and the maximum security measures”, – said Adrian Coombs. “We work closely with all relevant institutions, including the Public Health England and the NHS, and are always reviewing our plans are changing all circumstances.

“With this in mind, and with our festival in 2020 for another 16 weeks, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, while closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus.”

If you are an artist who suffered cancellation SXSW and are interested in an alternative showcase, please email рэдактар@nme.com with the theme: “Show NME X SXSW.”