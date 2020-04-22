Sy Rogers, the former leader of the ‘gay healing’ movement, has died

Sy Rogers, former leader of the gay ‘healing’ movement, has died.

On Tuesday (April 21), it was reported that Rogers died after a long battle with cancer, aged 63 years.

Roger had been a teenager for many years before he was recognized as transgender, but in the late 1970s, he left the scene and stopped having sex, becoming a boyfriend of the orchestra “where he says God helped him live like a straight man.

He later married a woman, Karen, and became President of Exodus International, who at the time was a worldwide advocate of the belief that homosexuals could “have sex” through God.

Rogers also hosted the official video, One of the Boys: The Story of Sy Rogers, which is used frequently by schools to encourage sex offenders to repent.

Exodus International closed in 2012 after its former president Alan Chambers resigned and apologized for his work – but Roger continued to attend church as soon as 2019, establishing himself as a “leader in sexuality, ethics and the culture of God”.

Sy Rogers, a former leader in the gay community ‘healing’

The founder of Hillsong church pays tribute to white preachers

His death has attracted taxes in every religious community, including that of Bobbie Houston, founder of the Hillsong church.

She writes: “Brian and I are very saddened to hear of the death of our dear Sy Rogers friend. Sy was definitely one of the kindest people you have ever met. He gave grace and liberty and a desire to bless others always. We miss you Sy.

“You ran at your own speed, always giving honor to your Savior. We love each other deeply and pray for Karen and our family.

“Heaven has truly welcomed home the treasure today who will illuminate that place with its humor, humor and goodness. It’s love and love – Brian, Bobbie and your international Hillsong family.”

Preaching in Hillsong in 2007, Rogers seemed to acknowledge that he still had a constant sexual orientation.

She said: “See what I think God, I love and I need it. But I love you and I want you too, help me.

“This has called my name and I want to be my master, but you are calling my name and you want to be my master, help me. Don’t be in the false trap of ‘I’m a Christian now, I don’t have that attitude.’ ”