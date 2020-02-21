[sy-sperling,-hair-club-for-men-founder-and-client,-dies-at-78]

by: CNN Newsource
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) – Sy Sperling, the founder of Hair Club for Men, has died at the age of 78.
The company’s vice president said Speling passed away in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday after a lengthy illness.
Sperling created Hair Club for Men in 1976 after experiencing hair loss himself.
In his TV commercials, which aired in the 1980s, the businessman pitched hair restoration with the tag line, “I’m not only the hair club president, but I’m also a client.”
Sperling sold his company and retired in 2000.
