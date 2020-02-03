Sydney community in shock after children were killed on the way to ice cream

A community in Sydney is still in shock after four children were killed by an allegedly drunk driver when they were cycling to ice.

The deaths have also sparked renewed demands for a zero alcohol limit for drivers.

The group was reportedly hit by a Ute on Bettington Road in Oatlands, northwestern Sydney, shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening.

They were walking and cycling when they allegedly were hit by a ute on the footpath near the Oatlands Golf Club.

29-year-old Samuel William Davidson reportedly was behind the wheel of the 4WD Mitsubishi ute with a double cabin, and a 24-year-old male passenger was also in the car.

Mr. Davidson received a roadside breath test and reportedly came to a positive result.

He was arrested at the scene of the crime and taken to the Castle Hill police station for breath analysis, which was reported to be 0.150.

He has been charged with 20 crimes, including four homicides, death-driving, dangerous bodily harm, negligent driving, drunk driving, and other crimes.

The parents who lost three of their six children yesterday visited the crash site.

Father Daniel Abdallah said: “I am deaf, I just want to say please, driver, be careful,” Mr Abdallah told reporters.

“These children just walked innocently and enjoyed each other’s company. I woke up this morning and lost three children.”

Veronique’s parents and brother released a statement yesterday paying tribute to their “beautiful girl”.

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons said there is evidence that a zero blood alcohol limit would reduce driver risk behavior.