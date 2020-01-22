Sydney, New South Wales under “severe” fire hazard

January 22 (UPI) – Sydney and parts of New South Wales were put under a “severe” fire alarm on Wednesday after authorities ordered evacuations to residents of the Australian capital, Canberra.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said more than 60 fires are burning across the state, and with temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit this Thursday, fires have been banned in several areas.

The RFS has identified a “serious” fire hazard in the southern and central areas of Sydney and New South Wales, especially in the immediate forecast when there is a strong wind.

So far, 21 people have been killed in New South Wales in the severe forest fire season in Australia. More than 2,100 houses and 12 million acres were destroyed.

Firefighters said Wednesday that they had put out a fire that jumped across a river and threatened houses in Canberra, leading to evacuations in two neighborhoods.

Since June, more than 18.6 million acres of land and 6,500 buildings in Australia have been burned by wildfires. More than two dozen people have died.