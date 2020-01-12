Sydney Opera House Illuminates Australia’s Wildfires

Loading...

BURRAGATE, Australia – Fireman killed by falling tree while fighting Australian wildfire crisis overnight and Prime Minister said Sunday that his government is adapting and building resilience the fire danger posed by climate change.

Bill Slade – one of the few professionals among the mainly volunteer firefighting brigades in south-eastern Australia – died Saturday near Omeo in eastern Victoria, said the director. Forest Fire Management Victoria executive Chris Hardman.

The 60-year-old married father and father of two was congratulated in November for 40 years of service at the forestry agency.

“Although we have tremendous experience in identifying dangerous trees, sometimes these tree failures cannot be predicted,” said Hardman. “Working on the fire field in a forest environment is a high-risk dynamic environment and it involves significant risk.”

The tragedy has killed at least 27 people in a crisis that has destroyed more than 2,000 homes and burned an area larger than the American state of Indiana since September. Four of the victims were firefighters.

Authorities are using relatively mild conditions expected in southeast Australia for a week or more to consolidate the containment lines around dozens of fires that could burn for weeks without heavy precipitation. Stay in the event of a serious fire promises to be the longest in the current fire season.

The crisis has sparked accusations that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Conservative government needs to take more action to tackle climate change, which experts say has heightened the flames. Thousands of protesters gathered on Friday evening in Sydney and Melbourne, demanding that Morrison be removed and that Australia take tougher action against global warming.

The Siemens CEO said on Friday that the German engineering company would reconsider its involvement in a coal mine in Australia after climate activists called on it to withdraw from the project.

The group Fridays for Future, which has organized weekly demonstrations demanding action against climate change for more than a year, wants Siemens to leave the mining project because emissions from coal-fired power plants contribute to global warming.

Morrison said his government is developing a national disaster risk reduction framework within the Home Office that will deal with forest fires, cyclones, floods and drought. The government was currently working on the details of the framework with local governments.

“This is a longer term risk framework model that addresses one of the big problems in response to climate change and that is the resilience and adaptation that we need in our community through the country to cope with longer, warmer and drier seasons that increase the risk of bush fires, “said Morrison.

Morrison said his government accepts that climate change will lead to longer, warmer and drier summers, despite the fact that junior lawmaker George Christensen posted on social media this weekend that the cause of the latest fires was arson rather than human-caused climate change. Another junior lawmaker Craig Kelly has also publicly denied any link between climate change and the fire crisis.

State officials said that a minority of the fires were deliberately started.

“Government policy is set by cabinet. Our party room has a wide range of opinions,” said Morrison of those in government who reject the dominant climate science.

Morrison later announced that A $ 76 million ($ 52 million) would be spent providing psychological counseling to firefighters and fire-affected communities as part of a $ 2 billion recovery fund (1 , $ 4 billion) previously announced.

“There has been a deep scar in the landscape that has been left across our country,” said Morrison. “But I am also very aware, as is the government, of the very real scars that will be present for a long time to come for those who have been exposed to the trauma of these bush fires.”

Although the threat of fire is most acute in rural communities, the smoke from the forest fires that have smothered some of Australia’s largest cities reminds many urban Australians of the ongoing disaster.

The sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House were lit up Saturday evening to show support for firefighters and communities affected by the wildfires. The exhibit included messages and photographs of firefighters who have been fighting forest fires in recent months.

