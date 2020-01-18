Sydney perfectionist park mourns loss of beloved cat: “My best friend and guardian angel” | Celebrity Pets, RIP, Sydney Park

Sydney parkThe beloved cat unfortunately died.

the perfectionists The actress paid tribute to her pet on Instagram on Saturday January 18.

“Diego Purrvera. My second pet, my best friend and my guardian angel ” Sydney captioned the slideshow of photos below. “Diego was such a sweet soul. He was always ready to give and receive your love and affection. I think I only heard him whistle three times in his life! ”

“You have been with us for 16 years … wow,” she continued. “What a kitty.” Words can’t express how much I miss you and how I so desperately wish I could snuggle against you one last time. Last night, you made the transition. Come back to me. Come back to me in another life or another form of life – and if you have trouble finding me, I’ll see you on the other side. ”

“Never a” goodbye “, always a” see you later “,” Sydney added. “I love you, I love you, I love you my Dede. Rest easy now dear friend. ❤️ #longlivepurrvera. “

We send all our love to Sydney park during this difficult time.

READ MORE: “The Perfectionists” Star Sydney Park Lands Lead In Horror Flick “There’s Someone Inside Your House”

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB