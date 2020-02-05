Sydney real estate agent details escape from virus hit Wuhan China

A real estate agent evacuated from Wuhan in Sydney has documented his rescue from China.

Daniel Ou Yang from Roseville visited his grandparents for the Chinese New Year when the deadly virus closed the city.

He had wanted to make the first Qantas evacuation flight, but missed it.

He is one of the 35 Australians from Wuhan who have just landed in Auckland with Air New Zealand.

You will be taken to Quarantine on Christmas Island.

Mr. Ou Yang filmed his escape from the city and showed streets that looked completely empty except for China Health vehicles. He said passengers were checked to make sure they weren't sick.

When he arrives at the airport with a black face mask, he shows a number of passengers waiting to board his flight.

The rest of the terminal appears to be almost empty.

He said passengers were checked to make sure they weren’t sick.

“There are a lot of people – all of these people are waiting to be evacuated,” he says in the video.

“We are tested for temperature to make sure none of us are sick or have any symptoms.”

He admitted that he was concerned about getting on the plane and flying to Christmas Island, where he will be quarantined for 14 days. “I definitely had my concerns and my thoughts kept me from being on this flight,” he said.

“But in the end I just said, ‘You know, I had to do it, I had to get on that flight, go back to my life, my family there too.’

“It’s actually not a bad facility. You separate family by family.

“So for me, if it’s just myself, I assume I have my own room for 14 days, I have a bed, I have air conditioning.” The entire process from arrival at the airport to take-off took 12 hours. Not everyone on the plane wore a face mask.

In the meantime, Australians still in China have been asked to take the last commercial flights. With the Prime Minister’s warning, the government may not be able to save them if they are stranded during a coronavirus lockdown.