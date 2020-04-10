Sydney Sweeney on Episodes 7-10 of ‘Once upon a time’

This week marked the third installment for the Sydney Sweeney’s new book club with the hustle and bustle. Sweeney took to Instagram on Twitter to discuss the next three episodes of Amy Spearing’s YA novel, We Used to Be Friends – and finally we begin to understand what went wrong between James and Kat.

During the conversation last week, things started to heat up between Kat and Kevin. According to this chapter in the book, the two are in a complete relationship. And as Kat and Kevin get hot and heavy, Kat starts to have less time for her BFF James.

Kat and James are planning a trip to Disneyland (one of their favorite places of all time) so they can have some time to connect and get their friendship back on track. But when James meets Kat at the theme park, she learns that Cain brought Cain – without first getting James’ permission.

Things only escalate further from there. After a day of roller coaster day, James finds out that not only is Cat still following Logan on Instagram, but the two are still in contact. While this is not the final nail in the coffin of their girlfriends, it is certainly a clue as to why the two former daughters are not separate from each other’s lives.

There are only four chapters left in the book, there are still so many unanswered questions. Will Kat and Kevin be a prom queen? Does James ever intend to tell Pick her parents are separate?

