Sydney Whiskey Enthusiast Spends $ 150,000 on Rare Bottles in Dan Murphy’s Double Bay

Just in time for the long weekend, a whiskey enthusiast from Sydney bought one of the rarest bottles of single malt in Australia for a cool $ 150,000.

The rare Macallan 72 Years Old in Lalique is the most expensive bottle of liquor ever sold in the history of liquor dealer Dan Murphy’s.

“The buyer is a local whiskey enthusiast who has been collecting special bottles for some time. He was excited to get his hands on this very rare bottle,” said James Duvnjak, dark spirit category manager at Dan Murphy.

There was only one bottle for retail in Australia and one of only 600 bottles ever made.

It is also the oldest single malt released by the Scottish distillery after, as the name suggests, it has been aged for 72 years.

“We had the bottle on display at Dan Murphy’s Double Bay Store in November and then at Dan Murphy’s Prahran Cellar in Melbourne. Whiskey lovers from across the country traveled to stores to admire and photograph the rare bottle in their boutiques Showcase, “said Mr. Duvnjak.

The rare whiskey attracted over 50 interested buyers and forced the retailer to vote to decide who would take the coveted bottle home.

If you’re wondering what a bottle of whiskey worth $ 150,000 tastes like, Mr. Duvnjak said the taste will be particularly strong and distinctive.

“The aging in the barrels gives the whiskey taste and color. The longer you leave the whiskey in the barrel, the more it affects the profile of the whiskey from the type of still and the ingredients,” said Mr. Duvnjak.

“The whiskey brings flavors out of the wood and contributes to the general taste profile.

“This includes spices and sweetness, both of which are included in The Macallan 72 Years Old tasting notes.

“Each of these historic distilleries has a slightly different distillate, which adds to the unique profile they can produce.”

According to Dan Murphy’s, the super premium whiskey category, which is classified as a bottle over $ 10,000, has grown rapidly in the past three years.

Dan Murphy’s Double Bay Store offers a 50 year old Glenfiddich single malt scotch whiskey for $ 48,000, or Royal Salute The Age Collection Blended Scotch Whiskey, a limited collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II, for $ 56,000 ,

The most valuable bottle of whiskey ever sold is probably the Macallan 1926, valued at $ 1.1 million, partly due to the label that Italian artist Valerio Adami designed and designed in the 1980s signed.