Sydney’s lockout laws are basically Donezo, so here’s where to party

Nearly six years a day, Sydney’s lockout laws are largely relaxed, which means that a whole host of venues, pubs, and bars are open for business until the wee hours of the morning, so you can buy alcohol to go later – I can do the hospo people already hear cheering about it.

There will be a whole host of locations throwing a party or two to celebrate the abolition of lockouts and the freedom of party people across the city. But how do you choose only one or two? Because you can do that now – even if a secondary location is always a risky move to celebrate.

Here’s a handful of Cya Later / And Stay Out / Emancipation parties to think about. So do a group chat for a school night boogie during the week. Trust me, the hangover will be absolutely worth it.

Frankie’s pizza emancipation party

Your favorite pub in the CBD goes for the first night of Reclaimed Party Time ™ with sets of three sheets in the wind and steps on the metal Bare bones and arteriesand late into the night metal karaoke. Pizzas swinging all night, appear whenever you want. Check it out here.

Harry’s harpoon holding Sydney open

After making a big bloody noise in the past five years and eleven months, the lobby, protest, and political group Keep Sydney Open are making a damn good impression on Harpoon Harry with DJ sets by international guests Tim Sweeney and RAW SILK alongside some of Australia’s most popular stalwarts.

It was a bit of a shame to keep the lockout in everyone’s minds for the past 5 years, so maybe yell a helpful KSO drinking a beer in the pub or something. Here you can buy tickets for Harry’s 10th house party.

Late night BBQ at Bitter Phew

My favorite little bar on Oxford Street celebrates that I can get up late at night by opening a few fancy barrels and lighting the grill for a late dinner. Would you like a sausage and a season at 10pm? Why the hell not! Check out the cheeky beers taped for the hourly edition on the event page and say a big “smell after” to lockout laws.

Sydney’s Primo Party People @ Cliff Dive

A real, hassle-free party at Cliff Dive – also known as the place where you probably landed and where you can only minimally remember getting there. With Sydney’s favorite party dad Levins B2B with KLASIC and SHANTAN WANTAN ICHIBANBe very excited because the show is free and the drinks are cheap like french fries.

Check it out on Facebook, but everyone knows that Cliff Dive is where you turn up at the end of the night.

Drag the gang to Stonewall

One of my favorite things to do about the pre-lockout laws at Oxford St. was to be out on the street at two in the morning and watch all the drag queens sneak up and down and walk from show to show in elaborate costumes and heels that made my ankles tremble. The queens will be loud and late, starting with Meals On Heels with Lada Marks, Gender bender with bingo Carmen Geddit and Victoria Anthonyand karaoke with Hannah Conda and Marilyn Mootrub,

Boogie late into the night with back-to-back fillers from DJ Ray Isaac and shows off Coco Jumbo, Expect to show up the next day and have glitter on your face, mate.

Flinder’s first house party in 2020

Just around the corner from Oxford Street you will find the Flinders Hotel, which has a new, sophisticated facility to transform the interior into a boiler room. Get ready to work up a sweat, as the Flinders House Party puts on a lot of aspiring DJs from 9:00 p.m. until sunrise. No, it is literally open until 4 a.m. You can have Macca’s breakfast later if you want.

Check it out on the website. A small nominal fee is due after 10 p.m., but you have to support live music, right?

Hungry Jacks Oxford St

Really, the MVP of every late, late, late night I’ve ever had in the Q Bar (RIP), the Hungry Jacks and Oporto across the street on Oxford Street is like a frog in a sock at 3am from. I am talking about pure, unrestrained chaos.

Hop on there after you’ve been very connected and celebrate the end of the Sydney lockout laws with the best of the night – a whopper and a post-mix cola.

Image:

Getty Images / Zac Kaczmarek