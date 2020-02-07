Syed Hamid: List of Candidates for Bersatu Division Surveys to Be Completed Next Week Malaysia

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Chairman of the Party Committee, Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar, speaks to the media during a press conference at the Party Center in Petaling Jaya on January 8, 2020. – Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Party Election Committee (JPP) is expected to finalize the list of nominees for the division polls next week, said chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

He said 11,100 nomination forms for 7,371 positions in 189 departments have been submitted to the competition since nomination registration opened on January 26.

The procedure for managing the candidate list was meticulous because the review took into account the information provided by Bersatu headquarters, including eligibility, membership, and the candidate’s bankruptcy status.

“Other requirements include that the candidate must be a member for at least 12 months or hold divisional or branch level posts,” he said to Bernama after leading a special JPP meeting at Bersatu headquarters.

JPP Secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Alwi and three committee members were also present, namely Datuk Mohamed Radzi Manan, Rozlan Zahari and Amran Abdul Jalil.

Syed Hamid said the party election adopted the one-member, one-vote system, in which eligible party members would choose branch and departmental leaders.

He said today’s special session also concluded that preparations for the branch and division elections were proceeding smoothly.

Syed Hamid said the three-hour session was held to investigate over 300 election complaints that were submitted at departmental level.

“We examine every complaint that comes from all states and departments. Complaints include disciplinary issues, membership status, and lack of documents.

“As committee members, we have no legitimate interest and I hope that there are no objections. We just want to make sure party questions go smoothly, ”he said.

As for the preparations, Syed Hamid said that with the support of the Bersatu headquarters secretariat, logistical tools such as the candidate list, voting guidelines, voting booths and ballot papers were sent to the branches and departments.

He said annual industry meetings are scheduled between February 15 and March 29, followed by the divisions on April 18. The party’s general assembly will take place from June 25-28.

“Nominations for the Supreme Council’s positions were set for March 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Party headquarters, and for the April 18 elections during the division’s annual general meetings, which are held nationwide,” he said. – Bernama

