[syed-saddiq:-kelantan-to-host-2024-sukma]

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 ― Kelantan is predicted to gain in sports activities development and infrastructure worth hundreds of millions after it has been tentatively picked to host the 2024 Malaysian Games (Sukma) for the 1st time in record.

Youth and Athletics Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman claimed the east coast condition beforehand experienced been ‘sidelined’ from obtaining sporting activities advancement funding as Sukma organiser but he wanted to give the state a possibility.

“In basic principle, the subject was agreed to at the Sukma Supreme Committee conference today. But for a formal final decision, I will provide the subject to the Cabinet to get its response, specially the Economic Scheduling Unit (EPU).

“I also feel that a meeting should be held with Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad). This is also a wonderful chance for the Youth and Athletics Ministry (KBS) to collaborate with the state govt to establish sporting activities services in Kelantan.

“If we assess sports activities services in Kelantan, they are far behind other states as there are still no fundamental services like aquatic centres. The allocation to host Sukma is not little Johor (2020) and Perak (2018) obtained an allocation of about RM200 million,” he said after chairing the Street To Tokyo Programme Steering Committee meeting here yesterday.

Syed Saddiq mentioned he experienced encouraged Penang and the Federal Territory, who were keen to organise the 22nd edition of Sukma, to withdraw although both states have the required economical strength and support.

As for Sukma 2022, which is supposed to be organised by the Countrywide Sporting activities Council (NSC) less than the new rotation method, he claimed the subject would also be resolved at the Cupboard assembly after acquiring the views of the EPU, as Sabah, Kedah and Selangor experienced presented to organise the 21st version.

Syed Saddiq said today’s assembly agreed to increase the range of categories for weightlifting to seven respectively for the men’s and women’s functions, according to global standards, at Sukma Johor in July as opposed to just 4 groups for each individual formerly.

He also confirmed that a assembly of the Nationwide Sporting activities Council members had agreed to set up a Gals in Sporting activities Committee to be chaired by KBS secretary-general Dr Waitchalla RRV Suppiah. ― Bernama