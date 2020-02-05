Syed Saddiq: Malaysian athletes are not allowed to train and compete in China Sports

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said the ministry will not stop athletes from training or competing in China despite the nCoV outbreak in 2019. – Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, February 5 – The Ministry of Youth and Sports will not exclude athletes from training or competition despite the outbreak of the 2019 new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said the ministry has issued guidelines for national athletes in this regard.

“Several athletes have returned on their own (from China) and we advised them, but the most important thing is to follow the instructions from the Ministry of Health.

“We will refer to the advice from the Ministry of Health (before we make any further decisions),” he said to a media conference after seeing the LTdL team’s 2020 presentation in Padang Merdeka tonight.

Five national divers – Leong Mun Yee, Pandelela Rinong, Wendy Ng Yan Yee, Kimberly Bong and Enrique Harold – and national coaches Li Rui and Li Teng reportedly returned home from Chengdu, China on January 31.

However, 2017 World Champion Cheong Jun Hoong has decided to continue training under former national team coach Zhang Yuliang in Qinhuangdao, China.

In the meantime, Syed Saddiq does not rule out the possibility of an LTdL 2021 event in Sabah and Sarawak, but said the final decision will be made after talks between the Ministry and race organizer Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd.

Human Voyage has been commissioned by the Ministry to organize the prestigious race from 2019 to 2021.

This year, LTdL was last brought to Borneo in 1997.

Sabah’s youth and sports minister, Phoong Jin Zhe thanked the ministry for choosing Sabah to host one of the stages of the race.

“The selection of Kota Kinabalu will definitely promote the state as a sports tourism destination, and the state government welcomes international sporting events such as LTdL,” said Phoong.

Twenty-one teams have confirmed their participation in the 25th edition of the LTdL, which covers a total distance of 1,114.9 km in eight states – Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Perak, Penang, Kedah – and the federal regions of Kuala Lumpur Putrajaya. – Bernama

