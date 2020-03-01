[syed-saddiq-states-prepared-to-fork-out-any-price-tag-for-rejecting-umno]

Armada Youth main Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman leaves the Perdana Management Basis in Putrajaya March one, 2020. — Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Mac one — Bersatu Youth main Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he would not work with Umno no make a difference how the occasion chooses to self-discipline him.

He said he wanted to be a cleanse politician and abhorred those in Umno he claimed abused their electricity.

Syed Saddiq was responding to concerns about Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, who said celebration renegades would be dropped.

“I disagree with performing with Umno en bloc as they are the biggest get together now, but centered on corruption. I don’t want to be witnessed with them.

“If that usually means receiving the sack then so be it,” the Muar MP claimed.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the eighth primary minister this morning as the head of a new Perikatan Nasional federal government.

Pockets of Bersatu which include Syed Saddiq stay faithful to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who insisted that he nonetheless has the support of 112 federal lawmakers.