Syed Saddiq: The sports associations’ reform plan will deal with corruption issues Malaysia

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks to the media during lunch at the Malaysia Future Leaders School at the International Youth Center in Kuala Lumpur on February 2, 2020. – Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, February 2 – The reform plan of the national sports associations will be able to address misconduct or corruption problems and thus ensure a culture of “clean” sports in Malaysia, said the Minister for Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said the reform plan that the sports commissioner’s office will present in the first quarter of this year will also address governance and integrity issues.

“We want to clean up all sports associations with regard to wrongdoing and corruption. Not just the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF), but all associations.

“Some associations are beyond the control of the ministry. Therefore, the sports commissioner has to actively deal with the governance system of these associations, ”he told reporters after lunch with the participants in the Malaysia Future Leaders School (MFLS) program.

He recently commented on the detention of the top MNCF leader by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In the meantime, Syed Saddiq said he had left the MACC to investigate the case.

“In this particular case, we fully supported MACC so that the investigation could be carried out fairly,” he said. – Bernama